Jamaican 'Juice' flows sweetly in Trinidad for Lakeland Farms

The Lakeland Farms-bred and Glenn Mendez-trained Juice Man (Storm Craft – Passion) with Ricky Jadoo astride, soured the aspiration of Regal Intension winning local racing's second leg in the Triple Crown series, when he pocketed the TT$96,150 first prize cheque impressively by 1 3/4 lengths.

Interestingly, horses bred in Jamaica finished first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth in the event.

Juice Man superbly ridden by Jadoo stopped the Patrick Husbands-ridden Apocalypse with pre-race favourite Regal Intension back in fourth in the feature Midsummer Classic over 1,900 metres at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Thursday last.

Mendez landed his seventh success in the event while Jadoo was winning the classic for the third time.

The Justyn Kanta Persad-owned Juice Man was a well-backed joint-second favourite behind the John O'Brien trained Apocalypse who was favoured at even money.

When the starter sent the seven-horse field on its way Blue Navigator and Nobel Abrego went straight into the lead from Regal Intension with Juice Man in third and Apocalypse in fourth. They were followed by Marengo with Making Headlines following and She's So Spectacula at the rear. Going down the back straight Blue Navigator still held sway but Juice Man and Jadoo took closer order and moved into joint second with Regal Intension as Apocalypse watched every move of it's main rivals.

At the far turn, Juice Man was sent to join Blue Navigator as Regal Intension was ridden to keep pace as Husbands brought Apocalypse into a challenging position and looked ominous.

The race began to unfold at the top of the straight as Jadoo sent the son of Storm Craft for home and he quickened as Husbands gave Apocalypse the signal to go win his race but Juice Man responded and pulled further clear of Apocalypse for an impressive victory. Making Headlines was third.

Juice Man recorded a time of 2:00.90.

Jamaican breeders had two more winners on the eight-race card. The first event was won by the Derick Latibeaudiere bred five-year-old bay gelding Hello by Storm Craft – Ecstatic while the eighth race was taken by the four-year-old bay colt, Towering ( Adore The Gold – Tejano Symphony) bred by Argyll Farms Limited.