Jockey Ameth Robles shares his experience as a jockey

Ameth Robles has been riding at Caymanas Park since the 1990s and has since become a steady journeyman jockey who has had his share of winners.

Robles is still on the track and today he shares his journey with this publication in an interview published below.

SRG: What is your background?

AR: I was born in Panama where I grew up with my family. Since I was a little boy, I have been around horses, so I have plenty of experience in racing. My grandfather, my brother and my uncle were all mechanics but I didn't like the trade, so I changed to racehorse. I even went to the Calder racetrack in Florida at one time. I came to Jamaica in 1991 but went back to Panama and then to Jamaica again in 1999. I had some difficulties getting a work permit but sorted it out and I am here still riding in Jamaica and I have former trainer Ren Gonzalves to thank for that. I won the jockeys' championship in Panama as well. I currently live in Spanish Town.

SRG: How did you get into racing?

AR: I got involved in racing with a Panamanian-born trainer who had Jamaican roots and that trainer taught me a lot and I use to groom about seven of his horses for him and then I became an apprentice. I was an apprentice for two years before, I became a licenced jockey.

SRG: Apart from Jamaica and Panama, where else have you ridden?

AR: I rode in Colombia but that racetrack was closed because of some problems. I rode in Costa Rica and that track was closed as the money wasn't good at the time. I went to Guatemala but they don't know anything about racing and I also went to Trinidad and Tobago. I rode a lot of winners in Trinidad at the Santa Rosa Park but Jamaica racing is much better for me.

SRG: Which is the biggest race you have won in Jamaica?

AR: I have won some good races with horses such as Diablo Forever and Il Caimano who won the Governor's Cup. There is also Court Case for trainer Kenneth Mattis and trainer Jose Pinchin who gave me some good horses in some big races. I have ridden winners in big races for trainers Phillip Feanny and Wayne DaCosta as well and recently, Wow Wow for trainer Gary Subratie. Wow Wow won some big races, which included the Bearings and Accessories Trophy plus the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have ridden in Jamaica?

AR: Meteor Man was a good horse, but I would say Court Case. He was a good, good horse. Wow Wow, as a two-year-old, is coming along to be a really good horse.

SRG: Have you considered going back overseas to ride?

AR: No. Too much sacrifice would have to be made for that to happen and I am not getting any younger.

SRG: Which local trainer/s do you admire most?

AR: Right now trainer Gary Subratie, who is also a very good friend. You have Gordon Lewis, Dalton Sirjue and Philip Feanny, among others. I respect a lot of trainers here.

SRG: Which local jockey do you admire most?

AR: Richie Reid is a good friend and I have plenty of jockey friends here in Jamaica. Everybody here is cool.

SRG: Do you have any regrets becoming a jockey?

AR: Riding horses is not an easy job to do. Too much sacrifice at times. Sometimes, I don't eat as I have to catch the weight. It takes a lot of discipline and dedication as you will be working every day but the rewards are nice. There have been some ups and downs but I am still here, which means I enjoy it a lot.