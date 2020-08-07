Jockey Dane Nelson gets Race Car into overdrive to land Overnight by a head

He waited until the ninth race to once again display his immense talent as a jockey.

Jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson in another command performance brought Race Car, with a scorching drive in the stretch, to catch and beat Sentient (Robert Halledeen) and Master Hall (Raddesh Roman) in that order.

The race won yesterday at Caymanas Park by Race Car was an Open Allowance contest run over 7 ½ furlongs. The winning time done by Race Car, a trainee at the Spencer Chung barn, was 1:32.0.

At the off as is usually the case Race Car was tardy, and raced at the back of the field with the nine runners being led by Sentient (Robert Halledeen) and Master of Hall.

The latter two were having a battle royal with neither giving any quarter. Nelson really started to work on Race Car with 3 ½ furlongs left in the contest but had to go wide as Sentient and Master of Hall were still fighting each other for the advantage.

The after burners were turned on by Nelson with two furlongs left, and Race Car accelerated with almost mechanical precision, still on the outside to create a bang-up finish involving the three horses.

Nelson pumping the gas as hard as ever was able to reach the chequered flag in front beating Sentient by a head, who in turn was a short head in front of Master of Hall.

The return to competitive racing of 2018 Horse of the Year, Will In Charge in the same race after a break of 403 days was lukewarm. Will In Charge finished ninth.

This was the second winner on the day for Chung. His other winner was Puskas.

While the connections of Race Car were celebrating their success, the day's honour went to jockeys Anthony Thomas and Dick Cardenas, who had three winners apiece.

Cardenas was successful on Fabulosity, Enuffisenuff and Step In Faith, while Thomas got the job done on Adore Brilliance, El Maestro and Chief Prospect.

Racing continues tomorrow with a nine-race card.

— Ruddy Allen