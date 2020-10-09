Jockey Dick Cardenas recounts his Derby wins

Panamanian jockey Dick Cardenas holds the distinction of riding two Jamaica Derby winners at Caymanas Park, Mark My Word for trainer Richard Azan in 2010 and Technomoto for trainer Anthony Nunes in 2011.

In the countdown to the 2020 Jamaica Derby, which will be contested on Saturday, October 31, Cardenas recounted how satisfying it was for him to win these two races and how upbeat and captivating winning the Derby has impacted his career.

“Winning two Jamaica Derby races is quite a notable feat for me with Mark My Word being my first Derby-winning success and then Technomoto the following year. Mark My Word was a wonderful horse to ride. Being the wonderful horse he was, in that season he also went on to win the Triple Crown. Mark My Word made winning aboard him comfortable,” Cardenas said.

“All I had to do was to get a good break then ride him to the best of my ability. He was a nice horse so, I just had to sit and wait until reaching the half-mile then make one jump from there and win the Derby. When I reached the two-furlong pole I saw no one and I kept on going.

“The victory was not surprising. In the morning he looked happy, in fine fettle, and showed that he was going to run a good race and, I knew he had an excellent chance of winning the Derby. When I won, it was a glorious moment in my short racing life at that time which left me in great spirit,” Cardenas recalled.

As for Technomoto, Cardenas said the key to victory was following the trainer's instructions and that was that.

“My second Derby success on Technomoto was less encouraging at the start of the race as he was sent off at long good odds of 32-1. But, I followed the instructions of my trainer Anthony Nunes to 'get an early break and go.' So, I got an early break and went.

“When I reached the six-furlong marker, I took a peek behind, saw nobody, and kept on going from there until the winning post arrived. For me, it was a nice win as the win provided me with my second Derby win.

“ Technomoto was a nice horse and it was pleasant win as the betting public did not give him any chance to win the event. But despite the public's no-confidence, he defied the no-confidence with a stunning win,” Cardenas said.