Jockey Frankie Dettori equals Pat Eddery's number of wins at Royal Ascot

ROYAL ASCOT, UK — Palace Pier stayed best to win the St James' Palace on Saturday last (June 20) under a flying Frankie Dettori, as Pinatubo had to settle for second.

It's now 73 Royal Ascot wins for Dettori, who had earlier completed a set of Group Ones with his first Coronation Stakes, and before that took the Queen Mary for Wesley Ward.

Palace Pier (4/1) took his tally for the week to six as the son of Kingman remained unbeaten, coming with a sustained run to deny 11/8 favourite Pinatubo, who cruised to the front under William Buick but was gasping for breath as he clung on for second.

Front-runner Wichita saw things out well for third ahead of Positive who, like Pinatubo, travelled into things sweetly before Palace Pier finished his race much the best.

“We always thought a lot of him but he got a little bit sleepy in the morning; his work in the spring wasn't as good as we thought,” said Dettori, who made history in becoming the first jockey to win the Coronation Stakes and the St James's Palace in the same day.

“His run at Newcastle turned the page and today he showed how good a horse he is. I spoke to Rab Havlin who told me his best furlong was the last furlong at Newcastle. I hit the line running, and today he was the best horse – simple as that.”

Gosden, who won the race with Palace Pier's sire, Kingman, said: “He's like his father – pretty lazy in the morning, doesn't show you a great deal. [Newcastle] woke him up; it brought him on a lot.

“The stiff mile here on this slower ground suited him, whereas Pinatubo it possibly sapped his stamina. I was talking for William Buick, [I said] if you go to the Sussex we're not quick enough for you there, so we'll go to the Prix Jacques le Marois!

“ Pinatubo is a very quick, laid-back horse. He's fast, he just got collared for a bit of stamina. Goodwood is a totally different mile to the Ascot mile.”

Victory for Palace Pier confirmed Gosden as the leading trainer for the week, and he was keen to praise both his staff and those who have worked to get the meeting on.

“First of all it's fantastic we're here – maybe a miracle. It's been very well-run; it's great to get the meeting off.”

Dettori meanwhile was equalling Pat Eddery's tally of Royal Ascot winners, and said: “To equal Pat Eddery's record of 73 is special. I sat next to him for 15 years, he was one of my heroes. His nickname was God so it gives me great satisfaction.”

SUSSEX COULD BE NEXT FOR RUNNER-UP

Of Pinatubo, Charlie Appleby said: “It is disappointing to get beat again but he travelled, and we saw the Pinatubo we saw last year, for sure.

“From the three to the two it is just a matter of pressing the button again. William said just on that ground in the last 100 yards the tank was emptying out. He is so courageous he held on for second, still.

“As always we will get him back and speak to the connections. Everyone likes to put the gun to people's head [for plans] after the event, but the Sussex is an easy mile there and we have seen what he can do around that track. That is always an option.

“He is still a class animal at the end of the day and we are not going to write him off yet. You can see when he walked in he had given it everything. When he turned in and got him filled up between the three and the two, we are back at the days of old.”