Jockey Mike Smith wins two Saudi Cup races

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith emerged victorious in the stc International Jockeys Challenge on Friday as history was made on Kingdom Day at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack.

While Smith's two wins from four rounds of the competition, which featured 14 invited riders from around the globe, saw him out on his own in front.

The multi-decorated 54-year-old, who boasts the 2018 Triple Crown among his numerous honours, stole an easy lead in round two, the US$400,000 stc Cloud aboard the Saleh Suliman Alhamd-owned Sun Hat which he never looked likely to relinquish.

“At my age I'm stoked to win this jockeys' challenge,” said Smith. “I'm so happy and very blessed. I was hoping to do well in the challenge.

“I'm proud to start the time I'm here off by winning tonight in great fashion. I'll be back. I love this place and I love that dirt course out there. It's the best dirt course I've been on.

“It's very kind and very good for a horse and America should really take a look at this surface. Man, it's kind, and when it feels kind it is kind. I absolutely loved it.”