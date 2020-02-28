Jockeys Phillip Parchment, Aaron Chatrie suspended, fined $20,000 each

The stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission are announcing the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Jockey Phillip Parchment, who rode Loose Ball in the fourth race on Saturday, February 22, 2020, was suspended for five racedays and fined $20,000.00 for engaging in an altercation with jockey Aaron Chatrie after the running of the race. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Jockey Aaron Chatrie, who rode K D Rocket in the fourth race on Saturday, February 22, 2020, was suspended for five racedays and fined $20,000.00 for engaging in an altercation with jockey Phillip Parchment after the running of the race. He was further suspended for an additional five racedays as was instructed by the Commission when he was placed on a probationary period in August 2019. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, March, 7, 2020.

Jockey Shane Richardson, who rode Powerman in the fifth race on Sunday, January 26, 2020, was suspended for two (2) racedays and fined $10,000.00 for interference caused to Quanna approaching the 300-metre point. The suspension will take effect on Saturday, February 29, 2020.