The Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), and Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) reached an agreement yesterday on the conduct of today's 10-race card at Caymanas Park.

General manager at the JRC, Richard Longmore, informed that the commission had approved the safety measures put forward by the promoting company (SVREL).

“We listened to the safety measures that SVREL put forward in dealing with tomorrow's (today's) race meet and an agreement was brokered based on the measures outlined below.

“Number one, no spectators will be allowed — and that includes licensed owners at Caymanas Park — during the conduct of the entire race day.

“Two, SVREL has promised to have sanitising stations at all the key points for the professionals working tomorrow to utilise for their safety.

“Three, no more that 25 people will be permitted to congregate in any one area of the park within enclosed or non-enclosed areas.

“Four, no vending will be allowed within the park during the conduct of the race meet.

“Temperature checks must be done on everyone entering Caymanas Park.

“Five, all propfessionals entering the park must have their hands sanitised.

“The JRC will have approximately 22 team members at Caymanas tomorrow (today) and we will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that all these health and safety measures are in place,” Longmore said.

For the BGLC, Maurice Thompson, director of licensing and registration, said that as the Government's regulatory agency for betting in the country, their focus would be placed on the Offtrack Betting Parlours (OTBs) and on BGLC staffers working at the track.

“The BGLC will have two members of staff at the track tomorrow, as usual, monitoring the betting and dividends.

“What is of paramount interest to us are the OTBs. As such, BGLC inspectors will be visiting various OTBs across the island to make sure safety health measure are in place.

“Please remember that the OTBs, while conducting wagering on horse racing, are all licensees of the BGLC,” Thompson stated.

He went on to highlight the expected safety measures at the OTBs.

“All punters entering any of the OTBs hands must be sanitised.

“The machines at the OTBs must be sanitised at intervals.

“No, more that 25 people must be allowed within the confines of anyone of the OTBs.

“It was on that basis that we agreed to work tomorrow (today) at Caymanas Park,” Thompson said.