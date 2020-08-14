JRC fines SVREL $50,000 for death of Saratoga Sight

Supreme Ventures, Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) has been fined $50,000 by the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) for its negligence which resulted in the death Saratoga Sight at a race meeting on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

According to a release from the JRC, it's First Instance Tribunal on the July 27, 2020 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into the death of said horse.

The incident occurred when Saratoga Sight, who was scratched before the start of the race, escaped from the outrider and collided with the horse Winter is Coming, who was pulling at the end of the race.

After considering the evidence, the First Instance Tribunal ruled as follows:

That SVREL, by its agents, failed to take the necessary steps in the circumstances to prevent the horse Saratoga Sight from escaping from the outrider and colliding with the horse Winter is Coming, causing its death, and Saratoga Sight to be euthanised and therefore breached Rule 247A(iii) of the Racing Rules.

That a fine of $50,000 on (SVREL) accordingly.

That the said fine be paid on or before August 27, 2020.

That SVREL has 48 hours to appeal the decision.

Garth McBean, QC, the JRC's legal adviser, marshalled the evidence on behalf of the JRC, while SVREL was represented by attorney-at-law Katherine Francis.