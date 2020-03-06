Just An Illusion gets off the mark

After finishing second and third in her only two starts to date, Just An Illusion was third time lucky on Ash Wednesday (February 26).

Trained by Lawrence Freemantle and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Just An Illusion won a maiden special weight contest for three-year-old competitors going five furlongs (1,000 metres) round. The winning margin was three parts of a length.

The bay filly by Casual Trick - The Principal, who was installed as a 6/1 betting option, had to hold off a stirring late effort from the 3/5 odds-on favourite, chestnut colt Generational ridden by Linton Steadman.

Powerman, a 24/1 chance ridden by Oshane Nugent, who was always in the hunt, tracking the leader was relegated to the third spot after being passed Generational in the drive.

“I am satisfied with the performance of my horse. I thought it was an excellent performance, especially considering the strong headwind Just An Illusion had to deal with today [Ash Wednesday].

“The final time of 1:02.0 was not an accurate representation of the potential of Just An Illusion and just how well she performed.

“ Just An Illusion is a nice horse and I expected her to win, even though the favourite Generational was working well. But, she has the experience and made good use of her two previous efforts to come out on top.

“She is now at non-winner of two, and we will just have to take time with her, watch her develop, see how she progresses, and then we can take it from there,” trainer Freemantle said.