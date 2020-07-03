JustBet offers $3.45 for Arsenal to beat Wolves

After wrapping up the German title for eight-straight years, Bayern Munich will, tomorrow (Saturday, July 4), turn their attention to the German Cup final where they will meet Bayer Leverkusen for the title. Over in England, high-flying Wolves take a bite at Arsenal's chance of making it to Europe this season when they also square off tomorrow.

Event # 1 – German Cup Final – Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich meet in the German Cup final with Leverkusen looking to create an upset while Bayern will be aiming to complete the domestic double.

Leverkusen missed out on fourth spot in the league by two points, meaning they will not be playing Champions League football next season. They did however, win their final game of the season, a 1-0 win over Mainz, but that was not enough as their main rival for the fourth spot Gladbach defeated Hertha Berlin to take the final Champions League spot.

Regarding the DFB Cup competition, Leverkusen head into the final on the back of five consecutive victories. This will be their fourth appearance in the big final having won it way back in 1993.

Bayern Munich seem to be unstoppable this year as the German champions won their last 16 matches in all competitions, winning the Bundesliga by 13 points and are targeting three trophies, including the Champions League. They have been in sensational form in 2020, winning 20 of their 21 games, with the only slip up being a 0-0 home draw against RB Leipzig. In the Cup games, Bayern won each of their last eight games, winning both halves in six of those games.

Having missed out on Champions League football, Leverkusen will be aiming to console themselves by winning the cup final. At the same time, Bayern's appetite for winning appears to be getting healthier with each game, and they are looking to end the German season in style by copping the league and cup double.

KEY STATS

• Leverkusen have seen over 3.5 goals being scored in six of their last seven matches against Bayern Munich. They have also won 15 of their last 20 matches

• Bayern Munich have won their last 16 matches in all competitions. While they have seen over 3.5 goals being scored in their previous two matches.

• Both sides – both sides have scored in their last seven head-to-head meetings in all competitions. Leverkusen lost four times to Bayern in 2019 before turning the table this season, winning 3-1 at home and 2-1 in Munich.

The betting tip. Bayern Munich win.

Event # 2 – English Premier League – Wolves vs Arsenal

Wolves' march toward the Premier League top four continues as they host an Arsenal side who are in 10th place and battling to finish in the European places.

Wolves, have been in impressive form, unbeaten in their last eight games in the league, winning their three games since the restart to go fifth in the standing, just three points behind third-placed Leicester who have been wobbling of late.

On the other side, Arsenal have been struggling since the restart, losing their opening two games against Manchester City and Brighton before beating Southampton and Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Sunday. The Gunners have some work to do to finish in the top four, sitting in 10th on 43 points, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, but face last place Norwich next Thursday before they head to Wolves.

Meanwhile, the “aggressive” Wolves who have been on an excellent run of form will be lurking in the Midlands to take on an Arsenal side that is still prone to costly mistakes. Wolves have been outstanding in defence, conceding only two goals in their last eight league games, while scoring 10 and have lost only once in their previous seven home games, against champions Liverpool.

Arsenal were beaten 1-3 last season by Wolves in the Midlands, and they have not improved enough to beat an in-form Wolves away from home; however, they could yet spring a surprise and get the victory.

KEY STATS

• Wolves are unbeaten in their last six home matches, but have seen both sides score in three of their last four matches.

• Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 of their last 16 away games in the Premier League.

• Both Teams – both sides have scored in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between Wolves and the Gunners, while Wolves have won five of their last eight home games against the Premier League Big Six, losing only to Liverpool and City.

The betting tip: Wolves win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEVERKUSEN TO WIN $8.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,200

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.36 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,360

MATCH TO DRAW $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,200

Odds on the Home Team (Leverkusen) winning the game 3-2 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the Away Team (Munich) winning the game 2-4 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

WOLVES TO WIN $2.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,200

ARSENAL TO WIN $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,450

Odds on the Home Team (Wolves) winning the game 2-1 at full time $8.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,200

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal) winning the game 1-3 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000