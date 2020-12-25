Kansas City continue winning trek as JustBet $2.70 favourites to win Super Bowl

The highlights of Week 15 of the National Football League (NFL) regular season are too many to list, but here are the noteworthy happenings.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints in a shaky return from injury for quarterback (QB) Drew Brees, the New England Patriots will miss the play-offs for the first time in 11 years following their loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills clinched their first American Football Conference (AFC) East title since 1995, the New York Jets will not go winless this season after shocking the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles and, after starting the season 11-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now in a 3-game slide.

For the week's marquee matchup, Drew Brees was activated after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung but started 0-for-6 passing with an interception in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. It was the first time in Brees' 20-year career that he started a game 0-for-6 and finished 15-of-34 passing for 234 yards but his completion percentage (44.4) was the third-lowest of his career.

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the win to extend their win streak to nine games, to register the best record in the league. The game was close and could have gone either way but, it provided a good look at a possible Super Bowl matchup.

The Chiefs (13-1) and Saints (10-4) will host the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) and Minnesota Vikings (6-8), respectively, in Week 16 and both home teams are expected to prevail.

The Falcons saw a 17-point lead erased last Sunday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-27 loss and the Vikings were outlasted 33-27 by the Chicago Bears. These encounters may be interesting, but the play-offs are looming, and the Chiefs and Saint are expected to bring their 'A' game.

The Jets were not expected to go winless this season but, the 23-20 win against the Rams last Sunday was a shocker. In what was easily the most embarrassing loss of the season for any team, the Rams possibly underestimated their opponents and, despite waking up in the second half, eventually fell on their own sword.

The first half included a blocked punt by the Jets and an interception from Rams QB Jared Goff that saw the Jet enter halftime with a 13-3 lead. The Rams could only accrue 303 yards of total offense to a Jets team that entered the game having surrendered the third most yards in the NFL this year. The Rams displayed very little of their touted defense and failed offensively at almost everything they did in the game.

The Rams (9-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (10-4) this Sunday as JustBet underdogs and will need to put in a much better performance if they want to ensure a spot in the play-offs. The Seahawks (10-4) will be champions of the National Football Conference (NFC) West Division with a win while the Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie. Both teams have a lot to play for so this should be exciting.

Last Monday night, when the planets Jupiter and Saturn aligned for the first time in 800+ years, the Steelers went into Cincinnati to tackle the Bengals and their offensive woes were further highlighted. Pittsburgh's run-game was nonexistent (40 yards in the first half) and their passing game was pedestrian (to say the least).

The Bengals' suffocating defence came to play in the first half Monday night when they surged to a 17-0 half-time lead off three Pittsburgh turnovers. In blanking an opponent in the first half for the first time since 2017, the Bengals held the Steelers to two first downs, 1 of 9 on third down while Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suffered through 7 of 16 passing for 19 yards and a stunning first quarter passer rating of 25.

The Bengals had won only two games prior to Monday and, with backup QB Ryan Finley at the helm, not much was expected but they pulled off a miracle. Finley's passing numbers will not look good statistically (7 of 13 for 89 yards), but his throws were on time and mostly accurate and he made several key runs, including a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal. This is the first time the Bengals have beaten the Steelers since 2015 but the Pittsburgh offense has been on life support for the past six weeks and has now possibly flatlined.

The Steelers (11-3) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) in Heinz Field on Sunday and the outlook appears dim for the home team. The Steelers are limping into the postseason and could even lose out on winning the American Football Conference (AFC) North Division if they are not careful.

Pittsburgh has lost three in a row while the Colts have won five of their last six including three straight victories. The Steelers can't run the ball, they are not holding on to the ball and, although Roethlisberger only threw one pick on Monday night, he had at least four other passes that should have been intercepted – the stars are not aligned for Pittsburgh this weekend and an Indianapolis win is expected.

