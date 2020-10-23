Keen competition expected in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event today

The three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event is set to highlight the eight-race trophy-less programme at Caymanas Park today.

Fourteen runners are down to take part in the 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) event in what should be a very competitive race from start to finish.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning the $1-million event.

1. ROHAN KABIR: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) - An easy winner on last in high claiming but Rohan Kabir is going to find repeating a very tall order against these.

2. BIG BANG: (4 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Came from far behind to finish in fourth place behind Summer Sun, Uncle Frank and Superluminal over one mile (1,600m) on September 27. Also facing both Uncle Frank and Superluminal here and with the extra half-furlong (100m) to travel, Big Bang can get up in the nick of time.

3. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) — Has been doing fairly well in his races lately. Crimson finished in fifth position on last in that same race won by Summer Sun on September 27 and should make the top five once again.

4. PRINCESS ANNIE (4 b f by Northern Giant - Millenium Princess) - Good earner who should be among those earning here.

5. ROY ROGERS: (4 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – A very consistent runner who seldom runs a bad race. Was a winner two starts back going 7 ½ furlongs, winning in a time of 1:32.1 minutes and based on that effort, he should go home earning here.

6. MARQUESAS: (5 b c by Coded Warning – Isalmorada) – Was expected to face the starter on September 27 but was scratched from the one-mile event. Won the 2018 Jamaica St Leger but Marquesas has failed to find the winners' enclosure since. He has been working fairly well but he is going to need a run or two under his girth before he can be competitive at this level.

7. SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Hard-knocking sort who always runs an honest race each time at the races. Superluminal ran a very good race on last when finishing a close third to Summer Sun and Uncle Frank on September 27 over one mile. Led the field for most of the way before he was caught at the furlong pole. With basically the same set of runners here with the exception of the winner, Superluminal can lead rivals home.

8. GRAYDON: (5 b h by Sweet Return – Hotesse) – His chances here are very slim.

9. JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) - Has no chance of winning.

10. UNCLE FRANK: (5 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Went sprinting on last and came home in sixth position behind Truly Amazing over five furlongs straight last Saturday. Prior to that, Uncle Frank was just beaten by a length and half by Summer Sun over one mile. If he can reproduce that effort, he should be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure when this race is over.

11. MASTER OF HALL (5 b g by Emperor Hall - Noassemblurequired) – Was expected to do a lot better than his ninth-placed finish on last on September 27. However, two races aback Master Of Hall went down fighting to finish in third place by a neck to Race Car and Sentient over seven and a half furlongs. Based on that run, Master Of Hall should be comfortable against these but only can be taken on trust.

12. UNCLE VINNIE: (6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Shows up every now and then with telling efforts but against these, Uncle Vinnie should be left behind.

13. COCO CHANEL: (4 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Going to find it very difficult to find a place against these.

14. ATLANTIC BLUE: (5 ch c by Strikeitwhileitshot – Luvable) – Finished in last place when returning from a break on last and little or no improvement is expected from here.