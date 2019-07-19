Keep following the flow of the 'Atlantic

Providing some support to the $1.3 million Graded Stakes event featuring She's A Maneater and Bigdaddykool on tomorrow's 10-racecard is a Restricted Allowance event to be run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Eight runners have been declared to face the starter with more than half of the field with a chance of taking home the purse on offer. In the line-up is the unbeaten four-year-old Atlantic Blue who should attract most of the betting.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner, taking a look at their chances of galloping away with this one.

MISS FORMALITY: (4-y-o ch. f – Traditional – Jamaican Dream) – Rounding into good form of late with her last two runs being third-place finishes. Miss Formality was a winner over tomorrow's distance in the past, romping home by 5 lengths in a good time of 1:20.0 on October 6, 2018. If she can reproduce that effort, Miss Formality is going to be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure after this race.

RICKY RICARDO: (4-y-o dkb. g – Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Continues to do well in his races and Ricky Ricardo will enjoy this trip and should be competitive without winning.

KEY WITNESS: (4-y-o b. f – He'stherealthing – A Thousand Ocean) – Shows up every now and then with a good effort but a winning run is unlikely.

KALAHARI: (4-y-o b. f – Natural Selection – Khadiliah) – Second best on last, finishing 14 lengths behind Messi over 9 furlongs (1,800m) on June 22. Kalahari will not find this distance too sharp and might cause anxious moments for the leading contenders.

ATLANTIC BLUE: (4-y-o ch. f – Strikeitwhileitshot – Luvable) - Late blooming filly who is unbeaten in three career starts so far. Atlantic Blue was most impressive on last when getting home by 2 ½ lengths over Dezzy The Genius going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on July 10. Although she steps up to compete here, the improving Atlantic Blue will find these manageable and could make it four wins in a row. Watch this ever-improving filly.

ANASO (4-y-o b. g – Distorted – Slim Ting) – Not doing badly of late, Anaso finished a remote second behind Fly First Class by 4 ½ lengths on July 10. In that same race Anaso had Miss Formality 4 lengths behind and that alone speaks volume of his chances here. Anaso should run a good race without actually winning but is going to be highly competitive.

SERGEANT RECKLESS: (4-y-o dkb. f – Storm Craft – Code Star) – Finished in eighth place behind Dee Danger and Coralando on last over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight. Sergeant Reckless should improve on that run and is expected to give a much better effort.

SHE'S SYMBOLIC: (4-y-o b.f – Deputy Glitter – Cerebra) – A consistent sort who has been doing very well of late. She's Symbolic has raced against much tougher than these and based on her back class, She's Symbolic, if she is even 90 per cent ready, she can win or get very close.