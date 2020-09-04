King Arthur on the rebound

Following his debut win in November of last year, King Arthur was expected to improve and go ahead full throttle but the three-year-old bay gelding has failed to live up to early expectations.

On Sunday (August 30), the Wayne DaCosta trainee made a step in the right direction after easily brushing aside rivals in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over 6 ½ furlongs.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, King Arthur ( Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) sat behind Chitu Princess (Dick Cardenas), Another Commander (Javaniel Patterson) and Ajita (Paul Francis) in the early part of the race.

King Arthur then made his run navigating the half-mile (800m) turn before hitting the front full of running at the top of the straight.

King Arthur responded and sprinted home to win by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Money Monster (Reyan Lewis) and Kholbear (Nicholas Hibbert).

The winning time was an eye-catching 1:18.3 but it must be said that the track was graded four days before and as a result times on the day were particularly fast.

“ King Arthur has had numerous problems. Nothing went well for him earlier this season but finally, he is getting together now.

“You never can tell with him. He ( King Arthur) might be a horse that likes to go in the long races and his family line is staying, so we will go to a Restricted Stakes race next and then decide where we will go from there,” DaCosta informed.

Interestingly, King Arthur races again on Sunday