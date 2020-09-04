King Arthur on the rebound
Following his debut win in November of last year, King Arthur was expected to improve and go ahead full throttle but the three-year-old bay gelding has failed to live up to early expectations.
On Sunday (August 30), the Wayne DaCosta trainee made a step in the right direction after easily brushing aside rivals in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over 6 ½ furlongs.
Ridden by Anthony Thomas, King Arthur ( Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) sat behind Chitu Princess (Dick Cardenas), Another Commander (Javaniel Patterson) and Ajita (Paul Francis) in the early part of the race.
King Arthur then made his run navigating the half-mile (800m) turn before hitting the front full of running at the top of the straight.
King Arthur responded and sprinted home to win by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Money Monster (Reyan Lewis) and Kholbear (Nicholas Hibbert).
The winning time was an eye-catching 1:18.3 but it must be said that the track was graded four days before and as a result times on the day were particularly fast.
“ King Arthur has had numerous problems. Nothing went well for him earlier this season but finally, he is getting together now.
“You never can tell with him. He ( King Arthur) might be a horse that likes to go in the long races and his family line is staying, so we will go to a Restricted Stakes race next and then decide where we will go from there,” DaCosta informed.
Interestingly, King Arthur races again on Sunday
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy