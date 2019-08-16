Knotty affair in O&S Tack Room Trophy event

The annual running of the $1-million O&S Tack Room Trophy takes place tomorrow at Caymanas Park. The Restricted Stakes event has attracted nine starters, venturing over a distance of 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). The race is expected to provide some fireworks as it pits several horses with good chances of winning against each other.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the runners and their chances of winning in the order of their draws.

ROJORN DI PILOT: (3-y-o b c – Liquidity – I'm Magic) — Ran an average race on last when finishing in fifth place behind Sparkle Diamond over the 5-furlong (1,000m) straight course on August 6. Rojorn di Pilot had Bold Aflair and Lady Blue in front of him in that race and he is expected to fall short of the target.

LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch f - Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes Lady) — Was expected to chase home Sparkle Diamond going 5 furlongs straight on August 6 but Lady Blue finished a disappointing fourth. She now gets a more suitable distance and having worked well coming into this race, Lady Blue can take home this trophy race.

CRIMSON: (3-y-o b. g – Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) — Came into the Jamaica St Leger on July 27 with a lot being said but faltered into sixth place behind Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul. Crimson gets a cheaper field here and a more suitable distance and should come into his own.

BOLD AFLAIR: (3-y-o dkb c – USA Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) — Chased home Sparkle Diamond in that 5 straight race on August 6. Bold Aflair showed good speed and maintained it to the wire in a very good run. Bold Aflair is still home at this distance and should run another pleasing race.

ACTION RUN: (3-y-o dkb/br c – USA Uncaptured – Fast Action) — Just ran out of steam when venturing over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on August 1 when finishing fifth behind Summer Sun and She's An Introvert. Now Action Run gets a reduction in the journey here and should have a greater impact on the result. If Action Run gets an unmolested lead he is going to cause many anxious moments.

KING TAVARI: (3-y-o b g – American Dance – Sayamanda) — Had two dismal runs since coming to this level making a winning effort unlikely.

UNIVERSAL BOSS: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Electrifying) — A beaten favourite on last when he finished fifth behind stable companion Toona Ciliata and She's An Introvert over a mile (1,600m) on July 6. Before that, Universal Boss was a 7 ½ length winner going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in 1:32.3 on July 1. Universal Boss should be more at home against these and could enter the winners' enclosure with the minimum of fuss.

TOP SHELF: (3-y-o ch f – Soul Warrior – First Choice) — Has lost form recently and that trend should continue.

ROY ROGERS: (3-y-o gr. g – Distorted – Soca Party) – While coming off a win and being bang in form, Roy Rogers will have to be at his very best if not more to win this trophy, but he is tough and resilient.