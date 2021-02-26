Knotty Overnight but Extruder given the nod

With no trophy race being offered on the nine-race programme tomorrow, the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Overnight Allowance event is the highest class race to be competed for on the day.

A small field of eight runners are set to compete travelling furlongs (1,400m) for a total purse of $1 million.

Below is a look at these eight runners and their chances of winning.

1. SEBASTIAN: (5 b g by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Down the track in his two previous runs and although Sebastian has kept better company than these, if he can produce his effort of January 1, 2021 when he finished third behind Crimson and Coco Chanel then his chances of winning are greatly enhanced. Sebastian is long overdue for competitive effort and tomorrow he has a good chance of doing so against a moderate field. Note both the tongue tie and cheek pieces are on.

2. ROHAN KABIR: (5 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Despite his unplaced effort on last, Rohan Kabir has been running some decent races and should give a good account of himself. Plus, the journey is about right for Rohan Kabir for this consistent runner.

3. DEZZY THE GENIUS: (6 ch g by Legal Process – Exchange Only) – Out for the first time this season and enters this race after a break of 105 days. Dezzy The Genius will probably need the outing to get his racing hoofs restarted.

4. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Has yet to show anything in his three starts at this level. Loose Ball chances of winning are slim.

5. TRICKY ONE: (5 b h by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Has not put in a substantial effort since December last year. Tricky One is one of those horses that can spring into form at any given time and given this cheap field, can come into his own and be a winning contender. Gets a slight pull in the weights plus the apprentice claim which should aid his cause of winning.

6. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) – Showed some light when finishing fourth by 13 lengths behind Eroy over 6 ½ furlongs in the Ash Wednesday Trophy on February 17. Extruder was only three lengths adrift of second-place Chace The Great and with the distance extended can get up in time for the win.

7. ENUFFISENUFF: (5 gr h by He's Had Enough – Harbor Dream) – Holding his own very well in his races. Enuffisenuff with his consistency should have no problems going the distance and thus another good effort is expected especially coming from the in-form stables of Steven Todd.

8. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Finished second to Top Shelf in high claiming in his last race and coming back up to this higher grade makes the job of Wilson winning a tough one.