La Liga gets underway

The English Premier League returned with a bang last weekend with the main contenders securing big wins.

This weekend the two main protagonists of the Spanish La Liga get a chance to flex their muscles when the season gets going.

Today (Friday) champions Barcelona begin their title defence away to Athletic Bilbao and tomorrow (Saturday, August 17) the new-look Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane hope to right the wrongs from last season when they face Celta away.

Event # 1 – Spanish La Liga – Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

All eyes will be on San Mames when Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona kick off the 2019/20 La Liga season. Barcelona, however, will begin the defence of their title without injured superstar Lionel Messi.

Athletic Bilbao finished eighth last season along with Espanyol, however, an inferior goal difference denied them the chance of playing in the Europa League. In general, last season was a success for them when compared to the 2017/18 season, when they were on the verge of relegation. Of interest, Bilbao have never been relegated from the Spanish top tier since 1928.

Even without the magic of Messi, Barcelona should have enough star power to get their campaign off to a winning start, with exciting new signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong assisting with the workload, along with established stars Luiz Suarez and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

Both sides had good preseasons, as Barcelona hammered Italian outfit Napoli 6-1 over two legs in the USA to close out their warm-ups, while Bilbao only lost once over the summer.

There's bad blood between the sides after two infamous meetings 25 years ago.

Then Andoni Goikoetxea became known as the 'butcher of Bilbao' after a horrific tackle on Diego Maradona which broke his leg — for which he received a 10-game ban. The following May, the sides met again in the Spanish Cup final — a match which was not remembered for Athletic's' 1-0 win but rather the mass brawl at the end of the game, once again involving Maradona and Goikoetxea.

Key Stats – Bilbao have failed to score in their last four home games against Barcelona.

Barcelona – are unbeaten in their last 11 La Liga matches against Bilbao.

Both sides – last season saw the teams drawing 1-1 and 0-0.

The betting tip. Barcelona win.

Event # 2 – Spanish La Liga – Celta vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid kick off the new campaign away to Celta tomorrow with new signing Eden Hazard expected to be in Zinedine Zidane starting 11.

Celta barely escaped relegation last season with 41 points, only five ahead of the relegated Girona.

They were active in the summer transfer market, with 12 departures and 11 incoming transfers from which Santi Mina from Valencia and Denis Suarez from Barcelona stand out.

On the flip side, Zidane and Real Madrid spent big this summer on the likes of Hazard, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic. Los Blancos still looked disjointed as was evident with a humiliating 7-3 thrashing they received from their eternal rivals Atletico Madrid in the USA during preseason. This was Madrid's worst preseason, as they lost four of their seven games while conceding a minimum of three goals in three of the four games they lost.

Key Stats – Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 La Liga matches against Celta, winning nine and scoring 37 goals in the process.

Celta – last 20 home games have averaged 3.1 goals per game.

The betting tip: Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals.

Event # 3 – English Premier League – Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City and Tottenham are both looking to put down an early Premier League marker when they meet in tomorrow's blockbuster clash.

Pep Guardiola's champions got their title defence underway perfectly with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham last weekend on the back of a hat-trick from Jamaican Raheem Sterling. As for Tottenham, a late Harry Kane double sealed a nervy 3-1 home win over newly promoted Aston Villa.

City's dominant display away from home was an emphatic statement by the Blues and with their Etihad Stadium now a real fortress, Tottenham could be in for a real beating.

City had a very good preseason with four wins and one defeat from their five games.

Tottenham on the other hand, had a poor performance against Aston Villa in their win at the weekend, as they lacked penetration for the majority of the match.

Key Stats – Man City – carrying on from last season, City have now won their last 15 Premier League games.

Tottenham – over 3.5 goals have been scored in three of Tottenham's last six games

Both Teams – The last time both sides met in the league was on April 20, 2019, which ended in a 1-0 win for City.

Both Teams – in the last six head-to-head meetings between both sides, Man City have five wins and Tottenham one.

The betting tip: Manchester City Win — and both teams scoring.

JUSTBET ODDS – Bilbao vs Barcelona

Friday, August 16, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BILBAO TO WIN $4.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,700

BARCELONA TO WIN $1.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,650

MATCH TO DRAW $3.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,850

Odds on the Home Team $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

(Bilbao) winning the game

2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team $12.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,500

(Barca) winning the game

1-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $7.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,000

1-1 at full time



JUSTBET ODDS – Celta vs Real Madrid

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CELTA TO WIN $4.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,400

REAL MADRID TO WIN $1.67 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,670

MATCH TO DRAW $3.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,850

Odds on the Home Team $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

(Celta) winning the game

2-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

(Madrid) winning the game

0-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

3-3 at full time



JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Tottenham

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN. CITY TO WIN $1.32 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,320

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $7.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,750

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

(City) winning the game

4-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000

(Spurs) winning the game

0-2 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

2-2 at full time