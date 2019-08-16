Latapy going longer should oblige in TOBA Trophy

The running of the Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association of Jamaica (TOBA) Trophy is set to highlight a competitive looking 11-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Eight three-year-olds are down to compete in this non-winners of two event over the distance of 7 furlongs (1,400m) with half of the field in with a chance of winning.

The likes of Awesome Aviator, Casual Drink, Sir Arjun Babu and Latapy make the race one to watch as all have the firepower for a potential victory.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of galloping away with the $900,000 purse on offer.

HEIROFFIRE: (3-y-o b f – Storm Craft – Thisgirlonfire) — Released the maiden tag in a 6-furlong (1,200m) race on July 27. Heiroffire now moves to non-winners of two to compete, but is going to find it very difficult to find a place this early. Heiroffire is going to be left behind.

BLOOD FIRE: (3-y-o b g – Strikewhileitshot – Proud Again) — Came home an easy winner in the Director's Cup over one mile (1,600m) on August 1. Blood Fire was winning for the first time in three career starts which means more room for improvement. Although it is not an easy task after just releasing the maiden tag to win the first time of asking at the level above, the manner of victory by Blood Fire suggests otherwise. Look for a good effort from this bay gelding.

AWESOME AVIATOR: (3-y-o dkb c – Casual Trick – Royal Victress) — Raced for the first time under new management on August 3 over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), finishing in sixth place behind Soul Cure and Latapy. That run may have been a blow-out effort for Awesome Aviator for this trophy race. Although he faces Latapy here, Awesome Aviator has the capability to reverse the placings.

LALALA BAMBA: (3-y-o b c – Soul Warrior – Sysi) — Finished a remote fourth on last in a 7 ½ furlong on July 27. Lalala Bamba should be happy with this journey and can play a prominent role throughout.

EL GRINGO: (3-y-o b c – Northern Giant – Heart Throb) — Came back with another good effort when finishing in fourth place behind Winx Choice in a 9-furlong and 25 yards (1,820m) event on August 6. El Gringo seems to prefer a distance of ground and should not be left behind in this trophy endeavour.

CASUAL DRINK: (3-y-o-b f – Casual Trick – Zacapa) — Showed some form earlier this season when finishing third by 5 lengths in the Jamaica 1000 Guineas on April 13. Since then Casual Drink has gone off the boil as the Gary Subratie trainee has been running some poor races. However, Casual Drink has been training fairly well coming into this contest and among manageable rivals, she is confidently expected to figure here. Casual Drink has the class and with her known talent, can be a factor.

SIR ARJUN BABU: (3-y-o b g – Legal Process – Lady Abhijta) — Was nowhere to be found when coming to this level on July 27 in a 7 ½ furlong (1,500m). Sir Arjun Babu released the maiden tag in a one mile (1,600m) event on June 30 in a time of 1:42.0 which should be competitive here. Going a furlong shorter from his maiden win, should not be a problem for Sir Arjun Babu and so a capital effort is expected.

LATAPY: (3-y-o gr c – American Dance – Honeymoon Bay) — Doing fairly well in his races but looks to lack that killer instinct to get the winning job done. On last over 5 ½ furlongs on August 3, Latapy came from nowhere to finish in second place behind Soul Cure. He now gets an extended trip and should come into his own and challenge for top honours.