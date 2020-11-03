Leading US Breeders' Cup winning jockey Mike Smith without a mount this year

Mike Smith is the number one jockey in Breeders' Cup history for wins (26) and purse earnings (US$36,634,605). His four victories in the fall championship event's climactic race, the Breeders' Cup Classic, are only one behind Chris McCarron and Jerry Bailey for number one in that category.

But when the 37th running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships is staged next Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky, the Hall of Fame rider will be plying his trade 2,158 miles away from there. Smith, 55, will be at Del Mar riding the second weekend of the Bing Crosby meeting which started on Sunday, November 1.

“I'm staying. I don't have any mounts so I'm sitting this one (Breeders' Cup) out,” Smith said Friday by telephone when asked to 'Say it ain't so' about his pending Cup absence. Breeders' Cup records show that Smith has only missed three editions since his first assignments in 1990.

Smith has 10 more wins than runner-up John Velazquez and his Cup earnings are nearly US$10 million more than number two Velazquez. His Classic victories came on Skip Away (1997), Zenyatta (2009), Drosselmeyer (2011) and Arrogate (2016).

But combine the travel restrictions, situations and circumstances of a COVID-19 2020 fraught with bad fortune for some of his outstanding mounts and, for this year, Smith's 'Cup has runneth dry.

Smith was the regular rider for three-year-old Honor A P, the Santa Anita Derby winner, five-year-old mare Midnight Bisou, the champion older female of 2019 and five-year-old McKinzie, runner-up in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic and winner of the 2020 Triple Bend at Santa Anita. All three were retired in the past few months.

“It's kind of depressing,” Smith admits. “But I'm going to ride as much as I can at Del Mar and maybe pick up some business while the other guys are back there. Del Mar is such a short meeting, it's important to get off to a good start and hopefully I'll be able to kick it off well.”