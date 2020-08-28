League champions versus the FA winners in Community Shield as English football season gets underway

Premier League winners Liverpool, and FA Cup winners Arsenal, will battle for the first trophy of the season when both clash at Wembley for the 2020-21 Community Shield tomorrow (August 29), with both teams looking to make a statement to their rivals ahead of the League's start on September 12.

Event # 1 : FA – Arsenal vs Liverpool

Fans can expect fireworks when these two rivals clash, as the Gunners ended their season on a high by beating the Premier League Champions Liverpool 2-1 and second-place finishers Manchester City 2-1, and then pushed it up a notch by beating Chelsea 2-1 to clinch the FA Cup title and earn a Europa League place for the upcoming season.

The Gunners won five of their last eight Premier League games to end their season on a high. Significantly, Arsenal came from behind against both Liverpool and City, highlighting a newfound mental strength under Coach Mikel Arteta.

After finishing eighth in the league, Arteta knows that the Gunners cannot afford another season like that and have brought in the likes of Willan from Chelsea who brings with him a winning mentality – something the Gunners have lacked in the last few years.

While match fitness and sharpness could be a concern for this game, these two sides usually deliver entertaining encounters for the fans.

The last 0-0 scoreline between these two sides came five years ago in August 2015 but since then it has been goals galore whenever they go head-to-head with over 3.5 goals being scored in eight of their last 10 meetings, and it's hard not to expect another blockbuster affair.

Liverpool, managed by Jurgen Klopp are ready to lay down a marker as they hope to pick up where they left off from in the last campaign.

The Reds cruised to their first title in 30-years last season, with their formidable home record the catalyst for that success and their last Premier League loss at home coming way back in 2017. Liverpool lost last year's Community Shield to Manchester City on penalties, but they will feel they have enough firepower to get the better of a fragile Arsenal defence this time around.

The Reds have spent the last two weeks in Austria as part of their preseason training and have had a longer break than Arsenal. They warmed up for this game by beating German side Stuttgart 3-0 and on Tuesday played to a 2-2 draw against a strong Salzburg team after going 2-0 inside 15 minutes

Key Stats

Arsenal — Defeated Liverpool 2-1 at home on July 15 and have seen over 3.5 goals being scored in eight of their last 10 matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool — Undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions.

Both sides — Arsenal have seen both teams scoring in 13 of the last 15 head-to-head meetings with Liverpool. In the just-concluded season the Reds won 3-1 at Anfield in the League while Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates in the FA Cup.

The betting tip: Liverpool win and over 2.5 goals to be scored.

JUSTBET ODDS — Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.67 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,670

MATCH TO DRAW $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

Odds on the home team (Arsenal) winning the game 2-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the away team (Liverpool) winning the game 1-3 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000