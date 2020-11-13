League of Nations takes over as European club football takes a break
JustBet offers Portugal at $2.48 for win against France
UEFA Nations League takes centre stage for the next two weeks as Europe's top leagues take a break. The 2016 European champions Portugal and 2018 World Cup champions France will square off in an eye-catching offering tomorrow (Saturday, November 14) in Portugal in a must-see game.
EVENT # 1
Both sides head into this vital encounter having performed well in their last games. Portugal thrashed Sweden 3-0 with Liverpool's new signing and emerging Portuguese star, Diogo Jota hitting a double.
Cristiano Ronaldo has carried Portugal on his back for the last few years but now they boast several Premier League stars including Bruno Fernandez of Manchester United, Jota, who recently signed with Liverpool, then there's teen sensation Joao Felix and the Manchester City pair of Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias. These up and coming stars have Portugal suddenly looking like champions and challenging for the Euro 2020 title. Portugal will head into the game unbeaten in their last five games, securing three wins and two draws.
France extended their unbeaten start to the Nations League with a comfortable 2-1 win in Croatia in their last game. That result have them tied for first place with Portugal in the group.
Ultimately, this is a Nations League decider with two teams blessed with numerous attacking players. Portugal will be high on confidence when they take the field on Saturday knowing that they beat France away in Paris to win the 2016 European Championship.
KEY STATS
Portugal – have won their last four Nations League matches and are unbeaten in 22 of their last 24 games including friendlies.
France – are unbeaten in their last 12 games and have won four of their last five Nations League matches.
Both sides – Only one of the last five meetings between Portugal and France have seen more than two-goals scored – the last three meetings have all produced under 2.5 goals.
The betting tip. Portugal win and both sides scoring.
EVENT # 2
All eyes will be on St Jakob Park tomorrow when Switzerland and Spain face each other in the Nations League round-of-five encounter.
Switzerland will be hoping to replicate the form that saw them earning a thrilling 3-3 draw against Germany in a game which the Swiss held the lead on three occasions. Nevertheless, it was a morale boasting result for Switzerland who find themselves bottom of the group and without a win in four games. Encouragingly for them, they now face a Spain side that lead the group but are coming off a shock 0-1 defeat to Ukraine and could be vulnerable playing away from home.
The Swiss have been good at home, having suffered three losses in their last 20 matches in all competitions and just one of their previous four matches in the Nations League, a 1-2 loss to Croatia in an international friendly.
Spain, on the other hand, lead the group with just a single point over second-place Germany heading into this vital clash in Basel.
The Spaniards will be eager to bounce back from their surprising 0-1 loss away to Ukraine in their last match. Prior that that defeat, Spain had produced some solid results in home wins over Ukraine, Sweden, and Saturday's opponents, while drawing 1-1 away to Germany.
In between their Nations League games, Spain also drew 0-0 away to Portugal in an international friendly. Games between Switzerland and Spain have been close over the years and normally end up with narrow wins for either team – Spain won the last encounter 1-0 back in October.
KEY STATS
Switzerland – are winless in their last five games but are unbeaten in their last 17 competitive home games (W14 D3).
Spain – have won two of their last five games with two draws and one defeat – that defeat ended their 13 games unbeaten competitive run (W10 D3). Spain have won nine of their last 12 matches against Switzerland in all competitions.
Both sides – in their last three head to head meetings, each side have one win each – with the other ending in a draw – The Swiss and the Spaniards only previous clash in Basel was a 1-1 friendly draw in 1988.
The betting tip. Draw & Under 2.5 goals.
JUSTBET ODDS – Portugal vs France
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation
PORTUGAL TO WIN $2.48 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,480
FRANCE TO WIN $2.95 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,950
MATCH TO DRAW $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200
Odds on the Home Team (Portugal)
winning the game 2-0 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000
Odds on the Away Team (France)
winning the game 1-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000
Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000
JUSTBET ODDS – Switzerland vs Spain
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation
SWITZERLAND TO WIN $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800
SPAIN TO WIN $1.96 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,960
MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600
Odds on the Home Team (Swiss)
winning the game 2-1 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000
Odds on the Away Team (Spain)
winning the game 0-2 at full time $8.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,400
Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000
