Leeds travel to Chelsea as Bielsa faces Lampard

The wily old master, Marcelo Bielsa, will be aiming to give Chelsea the 'blues' when Leeds travel to Stamford Bridge tomorrow hoping to secure back-to-back victories after dispatching high-flying Everton last weekend.

Event # 1 – EPL – Chelsea vs Leeds

After sharing the spoils with Tottenham in their big London derby last weekend, Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways.

The “Blues” (Chelsea) started the new campaign with their defence looking porous after playing out entertaining 3-3 draws with West Brom and Southampton, respectively.

However, coach, Frank Lampard, seems to have sorted out his team's defensive frailties with the arrival of goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy and veteran Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva. With their 0-0 draw against Tottenham last week, Chelsea have now kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League matches. Victory for Chelsea could see them being top of the league if Tottenham and Liverpool fail to win their games this weekend.

The “Whites” (Leeds United), on the other hand, did very well to beat the surprise team of the season so far, Everton, at Goodison Park. Thanks to a peach of a goal from Brazilian winger, Rafinha, the match ended 1-0 in their favour. Leeds continue to impress on their return to the top flight, but Chelsea will prove a much bigger fish to fry than Everton.

The Whites have done reasonably well on their travels having won three of their five away games while scoring 11 goals during that run. Fans can expect a thrilling game, as both sides are blessed with attacking talents, but the Blues with German's marksman, Timo Werner, will have the advantage playing at home.

KEY STATS

•Chelsea won their last meeting with Leeds in all competitions, winning 5-1 at Elland Road in a League Cup tie in December 2012. This will be the first league meeting between the sides since a 1-0 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge in May 2004

•Leeds — have lost their last three Premier League away games against Chelsea (between 2002-2004), as many as they had lost in their first nine in the competition at Stamford Bridge (W2 D4 L3).

•Both sides — of all Premier League sides to have played in more than one season, Chelsea have the best win rate in home games against promoted sides (82 per cent - 68 wins in 83 games). Indeed, the Blues have lost just three such matches in the competition — 0-2 vs Nottingham Forest in January 1995, 0-1 vs Charlton in April 2001 and 0-1 vs Bournemouth in December 2015.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

Event # 2 — EPL — West Ham vs Manchester United

West Ham will host the unpredictable Manchester United at their London stadium tomorrow, in a game that will have fans of both sides on the edge of their seats for the 90 minutes.

The “Hammers” (West Ham) have had their ups and downs in the early part of the season, but they currently occupy fifth spot and four places above United in the table.

West Ham have enjoyed playing against United recently, especially in London, they will relish the visit of the Red Devils having gone undefeated against them in their last three meetings at the Olympic stadium.

Initially, West Ham were being tipped to struggle this season as their opening fixtures were deemed super tough. They have already played out draws against Tottenham, Manchester City, and dispatched Leicester City away from home, only losing to reigning champions, Liverpool. On Monday, they continued their excellent form by beating Aston Villa at home to go fifth in the table.

Manchester United head into this game high on confidence after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at high-flying Southampton last weekend. The Red Devils awful away form against West Ham will be put to the test as they will be in action midweek against a strong Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side that will be aiming for a victory to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

Manchester United fans will point to the fact that United boast a 100 per cent win record on the road this season so they will be confident of maintaining their excellent away form, even though the London stadium has proven to be one of their bogey grounds to visit.

KEY STATS

•West Ham — have won their last two Premier League home games against Manchester United — they've not won three in a row at home against the Red Devils in the top flight since a run of four between January 1974 to December 1977.

•Manchester United — after a run of 11 wins in 12 Premier League games against West Ham (D1) between 2008 to 2014, Manchester United have won just three of their last 11 against the Hammers in the competition (D5 L3).

•Both sides — Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games, their longest winning away run in their league history. The Red Devils are looking to win their first five games on the road in a single league campaign for the first time since 1985-86.

The betting tip. West Ham win.