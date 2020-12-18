Legality, Father Patrick, Eroy the main contenders in Overnight call

Fourteen runners are down to take part in what is expected to be a very competitive non-restricted Overnight Allowance event going seven furlongs tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Below is an analysis of the runners

1. MASTER OF HALL: (5 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Has not been living up to expectations in recent times. Master of Hall was a no show in the recent Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Cup on December 5. If in the right frame of mind, Master of Hall, now reunited with the leading rider, can turn around his form.

2. MESSI: 5-y-o gr h – American Dance – Winning Spirit) – Messi is coming off a long break of 160 days and will need a race or two to get back in tune.

3. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Has been running poorly of late and that a return to the old Crimson is not on the agenda.

4. TRICKY ONE: (4 b c by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Did well the first time of asking in the grade when finishing fourth behind Superluminal on December 5. Tricky One is fighting fit at the moment but has to deal with his stronger stablemate Legality once again. Should hit the board.

5. LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Is going to be left behind.

6. UNCLE VINNIE: (6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Has no chance of winning.

7. ROHAN KABIR: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Having difficulties dealing with Overnight company. Rohan Kabir is out of this one.

8. EL PROFESOR: (5 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) - Won on last but that was in claiming company. El Profesor steps up to compete but will have to find more to earn even a place.

9. LEGALITY: (4 dkb c by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Finished second behind Jamai Raja on November 21 over 7 ½ furlongs. Finished second to Superluminal in the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial on December leaving a paved route for Legality to notch his second win for the year. Legality has been kindly treated by the conditions of the race and has a glorious chance of winning.

10. WARTIME: (7 ch m by War Marshall - Time Crisis) - Consistent mare who finished down the track on November 21 behind Jamai Raja. That has to be considered as a rare blip as Wartime should recover to put in another good effort.

11. FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Did exceptionally well to finish third behind Sir Alton and Nipster at a higher level. Now Father Patrick is returning to Overnight with some weight on his back but the distance is right, he is in good nick and ready for this one.

12. EXTRUDER: (4 ch c by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) – Did well to reach this level but has no chance.

13. DRONE STRIKE: 5 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – Gave nothing on December 5 and no strikes are expected tomorrow.

14. EROY: (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Talented colt who flopped as the favourite in the Errol Subratie cup race on December 5. Eroy was running with the tongue tie on but now that equipment has been taken off. Gets another chance at redemption?