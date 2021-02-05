Legality the Overnight choice

With no trophy race being offered on the 10-race card, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event is set to take the spotlight tomorrow.

Ten runners are down to compete over nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. MESSI: (6 gr h by American Dance – Winning Spirit) – Finished in third place behind Double Crown and Another Affair in the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on January 23. Then Messi was seen making strong headway in deep stretch and with the distance extended, another good effort is expected from Messi, but he has gone up in the weights.

2. BIG BANG: (5 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Sixth in the recent Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup. Big Bang was expected to do much better than that, but in a race such as the one tomorrow, rebounding should rebound and run better.

3. SEBASTIAN: (5 b c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Down the track in the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup. Little or no improvement is expected from Sebastian.

4. COCO CHANEL: (5 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Finished a good second behind Crimson in the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy over tomorrow's distance on January 1. With her liking for the longer distances and an ease in the weight due to the apprentice claim, Coco Chanel is expected to run a good race here.

5. DADA'S NALA: (7 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Is best left alone for now.

6. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Finished fourth on January 23 in the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup. Uncle Vinnie is still fit, but is going to find a number of horses hampering his way.

7. PURPLE WAYNE: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Osada) – Is going to be left behind.

8. LEGALITY: (USA): (5 dkb c by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Obviously the horse to beat here. Legality, in his last two runs, didn't figure that well finishing in sixth and seventh places, respectively. But he did run against better horses than these, and with a more relaxed pace expected, Legality should be an easy winner. Note: has gone up in the weights.

9. TRICKY ONE: (5 b c by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Seems to be off the boil in recent times and thus, a winning run is not on the cards for Tricky One.

10. DRONE STRIKE: (6 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – Has no real chance of winning.