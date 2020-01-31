Leicester City host Chelsea in key EPL top four clash

Two teams battling for top four honours in the English Premier League will square off this Saturday when Leicester City host Chelsea.

In Spain, league leaders, Real Madrid, and top four hopeful, Atletico Madrid clash in the Madrid Derby also this Saturday to light up the Santiago Bernabeu.

Event # 1 – English Premier League – Leicester City vs Chelsea

Leicester City and Chelsea, the two teams who are vying for a place in the Champions League, face each other at the King Power Stadium in what should be an exciting game. Leicester are coming off from back to back losses to Southampton and Burnley to beat West Ham 4-1 in their last League game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to beat 10-man Arsenal in the London Derby, but they remain in the final Champions League spot, six points above fifth-place Manchester United.

After their recent dip in form, Leicester will be hoping to use its home crowd to their advantage to consolidate a third-place finish that will bring Champions League football back to King Power. They can all but secure a top-four finish with a win on Saturday, as they hold a 14-point lead over Manchester United and an eight-point cushion over Chelsea who are in fourth place.

Chelsea have struggled of late, but they travel to the King Power Stadium looking to close the gap on their third-place opponents having picked up just one point from their last two League games.

However, had it been any other season, Chelsea would probably have fallen out of the top four. Still, the lack of consistency from the other teams directly below them is allowing them to hold an eight-point lead over the chasing pack.

KEY STATS

Leicester City — are unbeaten in 11 of their last 15 Premier League matches but have won just three of their previous eight games.

Chelsea — are unbeaten in four of their five Premier League games but have suffered a dry spell in which they have won just four of their last 12 games.

Both sides — Leicester and Chelsea have drawn four of their last five head-to-head meetings in all competitions. Chelsea lead the all-time head-to-head encounters between both sides but have not beaten Leicester in the Premier League since September 2017.

The betting tip. Leicester win

Event # 2 – Spanish La Liga – Real Madrid vs

The 223rd Madrid Derby takes centre stage this Saturday as Real Madrid host the struggling Atletico Madrid. It's a case of two teams that are heading in different directions as Real Madrid lead the table while Atletico continue their downward tumble.

Real Madrid are dreaming of just a second title in eight years after beating Valladolid to jump to the top of the League last week. They are on a good run of form and have turned their season around after a shaky start, and now sit alone at the top after champions Barcelona suffered a 0-2 defeat at Valencia last weekend.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, with their last defeat coming in October against Mallorca. Zidane's team had defeated Atletico in the Supercopa de Espana earlier this month to hold the advantage heading into this match.

Atletico Madrid continued their recent dip in form after playing to a dull 0-0 home draw with bottom of the table side Leganes last weekend. Before that draw at home, Atletico were embarrassingly kicked out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 by third-tier side Leonesa, a team, most football fans, are not familiar.

After those two recent results, Atletico Madrid have not won in their last four games in all competitions, to make matters worse, they have lost two of those four winless games. Coach Diego Simone must now be looking anxiously over his shoulders at the club's bosses as they have now won just six of their last 18 games, which would not make good reading for the Atletico boss.

KEY STATS

Real Madrid — are on a run of 19 games unbeaten and have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 home games.

Atletico Madrid — have only scored 22 goals in 21 games so far this season and 16 less than Real Madrid have scored in the same number of games.

Both Teams — incredibly, four of the last seven La Liga meetings between both sides have ended in draws. Indeed, both also drew four straight games between April 2017 and September 2018 before Real Madrid won 3-1 at Atletico's home stadium in the corresponding match during the 2019 season.

The betting tip: Real Madrid win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester City vs Chelsea

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $2.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,550

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,650

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team

(Leicester) winning the

game 3-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Chelsea) winning the

game 1-2 at full time $9.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,000

Odds on the game

drawing 2-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

REAL MADRID TO WIN $1.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,850

ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team

(Real) winning the game

2-0 at full time $7.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Atletico) winning the game

1-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the game

drawing 1-1 at full time $5.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,800