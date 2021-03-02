There were 18 races run over the racedays of Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28.

On the Saturday programme all nine races were won by nine separate trainers and jockeys.

On the Sunday card only one individual, jockey Aaron Chatrie, was able to double up guiding Attorney General and Sweet Medicine to victory.

This level playing field caught the attention of the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).

“What happened over last weekend was unusual, but it was good for the racing professionals as many more were able to earn and move forward.

“Nine different trainers winning on Saturday and nine on Sunday with the same for the jockeys, with the one exception being Aaron Chatrie, speaks to the general level of competitiveness which is always good for the growth of the racing product,” chairman of SVREL Solomon Sharpe told this publication.

Long-serving trainer Gresford Smith commenting on the happenings of last weekend commented: “We are the backbone of racing, the trainers, the jockeys, the owners and the grooms, so when purse money over two days is shared in such a way, it can only be good, as it means a more even flow of available money, and for us as the professionals in racing, we can continue to prepare our horses and by doing so, we have a better chance of earning, which in the long run is what everyone wants. It was a rather unique situation which occurred over last weekend and long may it continue to do so.”

The three leading trainers, Gary Subratie, champion Anthony Nunes and Wayne DaCosta, all had one winner each on Saturday, and all were winless on Sunday.

Among the top three jockeys, Anthony Thomas is serving a three-day suspension and Oshane Nugent is out of the saddle due to injury, leaving Dane Nelson who rode one winner on Saturday ( Let Him Fly) and one on Sunday ( Cartel).

The major point of interest covering the two weekend racedays was the mandatory payout of the Reggae-6.

Sunday started with the Reggae-6 jackpot standing at just over $8.2 million.

By the time the horses left the gates for the first race on Sunday a total of $13.4 million was wagered by punters on the Reggae-6. This amount after the obligatory takeout brought the net pool to $17,597,545.77.

In the end, 17 tickets came up trumps despite Lucky Nine winning the third race at long odds of 28-1, and Sweet Identity the fifth as a 9-1 chance.

The 17 tickets holders of the Reggae-6 each brought home $1,035,150.