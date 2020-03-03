Lisa Allpress becomes the first female jockey to win a competitive race in Saudi Arabia

Lisa Allpress became the first female jockey to win a race under rules in Saudi Arabia when she took the opening leg of the international jockeys' challenge (February 28) at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Matmon, a locally trained horse owned by King Abdullah.

The New Zealand-based jockey was one of seven women, including Nicola Currie, to ride competitively in the country for the first time.

While other equestrian sports have long been open to both sexes, the event represented a change in policy in a country that has been heavily criticised over its record on women's rights.

“I came here with an open mind and had no expectations,” Allpress said. “I've never felt like I'm a 'female jockey'. We compete against men all the time and can achieve everything they do.”

She finished joint-third in the points-based contest with Mickaelle Michel (15 points). Another female, Swiss rider Sibylle Vogt, who won the last of the four US$400,000 legs, finished second (29 points).

“My idol is Frankie Dettori. I'm so happy I beat him,” she said.

“Where I come from it's not a crazy thing for a woman to be riding in the big races but this means a lot. I'm just happy to be here and doing my thing. I came here with an open mind and I'm extremely thankful to be asked.

“I had a good chat with Mr [Phil] Tuck and the handicapper [Phil Smith] and we went through my rides and it basically made me relax and go out there and have fun. It's very groundbreaking and I can't believe it, it's very special.”

The concluding round saw Swiss-born, German-based Sibylle Vogt join the honours board as she edged a very tight finish to the US$400,000 stc 5G. A strong ride on Sabeq'hom saw her hold off Canadian Emma-Jayne Wilson and Alshatherwan.

Vogt also took second position in the overall results with 29 points.

She said: “It's really nice to win on a night like this. I was so excited to be here and the night was so special, and for three women to be in the top places [second and a tied for third] is great.”

Mickaelle Michel tied for third with Allpress on 15 points.

Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith was crowned the top jockey, earning the US$30,000 bonus with two wins.