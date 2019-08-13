Livi's Outrageous coming to come
Livi's Outrageous , always a nice filly according to trainer Alford Brown, stepped into the winner's row in businesslike fashion on her third attempt with a fitting 1 1/2 length win in a Maiden Special weight jaunt for native-bred three-year-olds over 6 ½ furlongs (1300 metres) on the Independence Day race day card on Tuesday at Caymanas Park.
Ridden by the champion jockey Anthony Thomas in consecutive races for owners S&S Stables, the little headstrong bay filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge - She's Outrageous by Outrigger, was sent off as the 1-2 favourite in the field of 10, and she obliged by covering the distance in a good winning time of 1:21.1.
“It was a run from the filly that pleased me. I am heartened by this attempt,” trainer Brown said in admiration of Livi's Outrageous's courageous victory.
“ Livi's Outrageous was always a nice horse from she was bred at the farm, and I realised that she, maybe, is one of She's Outrageous's better offsprings. It was always known that she had the potential.
“She's a little high tempered but as soon as time goes on she will settle down, and she will be a much, much better performer. She did not run a bad time at all as 1:21.1 for 6 ½ furlongs is moving on the right path.
“I must thank jockey Anthony Thomas for a patient ride and that was not a bad time. So, let us now see how she can improve on that and see how far she can go with further development with time,” said Brown, as he looks into the future.
