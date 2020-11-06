Locals against lone foreigner Eroy in Kenneth Mattis Trophy

The Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy is set to take centre stage on the 11-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow (November 7). Eleven runners are down to contest the three-year-old and upwards event travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Below is the analysis of the runners and their chances of winning the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for a total purse of $1 million.

1. COCO CHANEL: (4 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Coco Chanel should enjoy this galloping course of nine furlongs and 25 yards but against a field like this, a winning run is unlikely.

2. DADA'S NALA: (6 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Comes in light but even that advantage will not assist Dada's Nala effort to win.

3. ROY ROGERS: (4 gr c by Distorted – Soca Party) – Roy Rogers is the epitome of consistency, fight and determination . Ran a good second on October 3 behind the rejuvenated Marquesas. Roy Rogers goes up a bit in the weights but should again be there with every chance of winning.

4. BIG BANG: (4 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – There and about in his recent efforts. Big Bang meets Roy Rogers on better terms after finishing behind the latter on October 23. Yet Big Bang will have to give it his all and possible more to come victorious in this one.

5. SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – This oldster although resilient is finding it more and more difficult to keep up with his younger rivals. Superluminal was expected to figure prominently on October 23 in the race won by Marquesas but finished down the track. Tomorrow he has another chance of showing his worth with Dane Nelson in the saddle. Note that Nelson rarely rides for trainer Ian Parsard.

6. PRINCESS ANNIE: (4 b f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Has been running some poor races in recent times and that should continue.

7. HOVER CRAFT: (10 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Won in high claiming on last. Although Hover Craft is not expected to win, this dogged 10-year-old will always run an honest race.

8. JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) – Based on current form, Jamai Raja has no chance of winning.

9. UNCLE VINNIE: 6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetrina) – A winning run is not on the table.

10. EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Defeated a good field to the win Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy over a mile on October 10. Eroy seems to enjoy going long as he has already posted a win over tomorrow's distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards. Eroy is now at a stage of rapid development and his stables is in notable form at the moment. Comes into this one light and regular rider Omar Walker is sure to provide the required assistance from the saddle.

11. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) — Has been bouncing about of late against some talented horses. Crimson has not won in his last 10 starts but tomorrow maybe his his best opportunity of doing so. Crimson should enjoy this two-turn offering, so look for him to be close to the front runners with a final rattle expected in the final part of the race.