Longshot Order of Australia leads O'Brien sweep in Breeders' Cup Mile

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Aidan O'Brien nabbed his first Breeders' Cup Mile in stunning fashion Saturday (November 7) as 73-1 shot Order of Australia led a one-two-three finish for the Irish trainer in the US$2-million race at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Order of Australia's place in the field was only secured after the William Haggas-trained One Master was scratched through injury.

Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, originally slated to ride One Master, got his first ride on Order of Australia after jockey Christophe Soumillon was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test in Kentucky.

Boudot made the most of his chance, grabbing his second win of the day after piloting Audarya to victory in the Filly & Mare Turf.

“It's a dream come true,” said Boudot. “It is only by chance to get these rides and I'm sorry for Ioritz Mendizabal (previous rider of Audarya) and Christophe Soumillon.

“It's a difficult situation with COVID-19, but I was given two nice opportunities.”

Breaking from the outside post in the field of 14, Order of Australia raced in the clear through the first turn and down the backstretch in fourth place behind the pace set by Halladay and Factor This.

In the stretch, Halladay saw off Factor This but couldn't hold off the run by Order of Australia.

“ Order Of Australia is a fast horse, the mile is very good for him and the good ground was perfect,” Boudot said. “He gave me a nice turn of foot but when he got to the front, he's a tricky horse as he needs some help to concentrate.

“I'm over the moon.”

Circus Maximus, ridden by Ryan Moore, finished three-quarters of a length in front of Lope Y Fernandez with Frankie Dettori in the irons.

It was a 13th Breeders' Cup win for O'Brien, who also saddled runner-up Circus Maximus and third-placed Lope y Fernandez.

“First three home is unbelievable,” said O'Brien assistant Pat Keating. “It's a huge team effort and good people involved all the way along the line. They're good horses and three good jockeys.”

It was a welcome reversal of fortunes for O'Brien, whose 2019 English Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck was euthanised on Tuesday (November 3) after breaking down in the Melbourne Cup.

That followed disappointment in October when O'Brien withdrew four runners from the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after contaminated feed put them afoul of anti-doping regulations.