Look 'Above' then 'Beyond' to find the 2020 Oaks winner

TEN of the best three-year-old fillies will make their way to the starting gates to compete in this year's 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks tomorrow, at Caymanas Park.

The Classic Jamaica Oaks, which carries a total purse of $2.5 million, is for locally bred three-year-old fillies only and interestingly, none of those entered have raced longer than a mile in their careers.

Ten furlongs will surely test the mettle of all 10 fillies, with 1000 Guineas winner and runner-up, respectively, Above and Beyond and Another Affair sure to carry the bulk of the betting when the button is pressed for the off.

Published below is a close look at all 10 Oaks participants and their chances of winning the third Classic offering of the truncated 2020 season. This analysis is done in post position order.

1 – ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3 ch f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – A winner of two races from eight career starts, Another Affair finished second behind a rampaging Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas. She has worked fairly well since with a 1:14.0 morning clocking over six furlongs on Sunday last. Another Affair faded a bit in the straight in the 1000 Guineas, leaving some with doubts as to whether she can effectively be competitive going two furlongs longer. Another Affair will have to step up several notches if she is to take revenge on her 1000 Guineas foe.

2 – BASILICUS: (3 ch f by Performing Magic – Regency) – Basilicus was at the races on Saturday last, losing by a short head to Silent Seeker travelling over the five-straight course. That effort alone is sure to take a toll on the chances of Basilicus, who was 26 lengths behind Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas. It is going to take a monumental effort for Basilicus to find the winning post in front in this Classic event.

3 – GLOCK: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Finished a noticeable fourth, seven lengths behind stable companion Above and Beyond in the one-mile 1000 Guineas. Then two weeks later, Glock brushed aside non-winners of two in her age group competing over a distance of five furlongs round. In the 1000 Guineas, Glock was running on a bit but not enough to cause any worries to the winner, though she was just a length behind second-place Another Affair. Glock's best shot is hitting the board.

4 – ATTORNEY GENERAL: (3 gr f by American Dance – Saint Cecelia) – Attorney General was way behind the winner in the 1000 Guineas and that status should remain the same come tomorrow. It is going to take a mammoth level of progression for Attorney General to win the Oaks.

5 – SENCITY: (3 dkb f by Sensational Slam – City Train) – Finished third, 7 ¼ lengths behind Above and Beyond, in the 1000 Guineas on July 25. Since then SenCity has shown some improvement on the exercise track, clocking a noteworthy 1:13.3 for six furlongs working with none other than Above and Beyond. While SenCity has a lot of ground to make up on her more illustrious stablemate, normal three-year-old improvement can place her as the fly in the Oaks ointment. With Dick Cardenas replacing apprentice Reyan Lewis in the saddle, SenCity is poised for a capital effort. Watch out!

6 – ADORE BRILLIANCE: (3 b f by Adore The Gold – Brilliant Ace) – Has raced three times with one win in the cabinet. Adore Brilliance tried her luck at a mile on July 16 and did well enough to get a peek. She will have to come much better than that to have a chance of winning the 2020 Jamaica Oaks.

7 – STRIKING LADY: (3 b f by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Jameela) – Striking Lady is the least experienced of this year's Oaks participants with only two lifetime starts. She was scheduled to race on July 25 in the 1000 Guineas but was declared a late non-starter – listed as lame. Striking Lady has never travelled longer than five furlongs, so an additional five furlongs is sure to be her undoing.

8 – CITY COUNSEL: (3 b f by Silent Valor – Dancing Wizard) – City Counsel was just able to release her maiden tag last Saturday running over 6 ½ furlongs. Returning so quickly makes it an extremely difficult task for City Counsel to have a valid chance of winning.

9 – ABOVE AND BEYOND: ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – The majestic winner of the 1000 Guineas on July 25 was Above and Beyond by 6 ¼ lengths. She enters this made-to-order Classic with three wins from seven starts. Above and Beyond's losses have come twice at the hoofs of Wow Wow and twice to Nipster. She has not been defeated by a filly in her career thus far. Above and Beyond has been making steady progress on the exercise track since her facile victory in the 1000, and it is going to take a rather special performance to remove her position as the best of the three-year-old fillies in training at the moment.

10 – SHEPANZA: (3 gr f by American Dance – Beware Bay) – Bred to stay being a half-sister to Bigdaddykool. Shepanza has recorded one win from three starts but shortened in the straight on her first attempt at non-winners of two when travelling seven furlongs. Shepanza maybe one for the future but right now her quest to celebrate victory in this one is daunting. Note: Shepanza races with Lasix for the first time.