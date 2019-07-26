Look no further than Silvera Memorial Cup

The Owen Silvera Memorial Cup gives support to the 93rd running of the Jamaica St Leger on tomorrow's 12-race programme at Caymanas Park.

The three-year-old and upwards, Open Allowance event has attracted six runners, all in with good chances of winning going one mile (1,600m).

Champion trainer Wayne DaCosta has a strong hand with four runners — Hover Craft, Yaya's Dream, Uncle Frank and Dysfunctional. Completing the field are Saratoga Sight and Superluminal.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of galloping away with the majority of the $1.15 purse on offer.

HOVER CRAFT: (9-y-o b g — He'stherealting — Royal Pizzaz) — Finished a good second behind stable companion Uncle Frank in a 7 ½ furlong (1,500m) event on June 29. Hover Craft was seen making strong headway in deep stretch and given the extra real estate, can get there in the nick of time even at nine years of age.

YAYA'S DREAM: (4-y-o b f — Adore The Gold — Just A Flutter) — Capable sort who would have preferred it shorter. Yaya's Dream, however, is going to set a fast pace for her stable companions who are sure to be coming from behind.

SARATOGA SIGHT: (6-y-o ch h — Tapit — Little Miss Holy) — Finished in third place behind Houdini's Magic and Uncle Frank in an 8 ½ furlong (1,700m) event on June 19 when coming to this level. Saratoga Sight faces Uncle Frank here and should once again finish behind.

SUPERLUMINAL: (7-y-o b h — Natural Selection — Thousand Hills) — Not really a sprinter but Superluminal was not disgraced when finishing in third place behind Exhilarate and Patriarch going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight on July 13 in what now seems to be a prep for tomorrow's cup race. Then Superluminal came from last place at the four-furlong (800m) marker to get beaten by 7 lengths in a time of 1:00.0. Now going over a distance which he is more suited, Superluminal is going to be hard to deny here. Superluminal has raced over this distance 14 times and has won 5 times with two second-place finishes and one third.

UNCLE FRANK: (5-y-o dkb g — Storm Craft — Dusty Milly) — Very consistent sort who has been doing well at this level. Uncle Frank was beaten into fourth by 17 lengths by She's A Maneater in the None Such Sprint over six furlongs (1,200m) on July 6. Now stepping down to compete here and despite facing the hard-knocking Superluminal, Uncle Frank can take this trophy home.

DYSFUNCTIONAL: (6-y-o b g — He'stherealthing — Luscious) — Produced a good effort to win an Overnight Allowance event going one mile (1,600m) on July 10. Dysfunctional won by 4 lengths in a time of 1:39.1. Now stepping up in grade, Dysfunctional is going to run well despite the odds.