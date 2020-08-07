Looking for Whoshotthesheriff, could it be Glock?

With no trophy race being offered on tomorrow's nine-race card at Caymanas Park, the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event should draw the most attention.

Thirteen runners have been declared to face the starter going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Below is an analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1- BASILICUS: (3 dkb f by Performing Magic – Regency) – Down the track in the recent 1000 Guineas, finishing in 10th place by 26 lengths. Now back to her stated level, Basilicus is still going to find it challenging.

2 - VOYTEK: (3 b g by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – This lightly raced gelding was a winner in December 2019, and although stepping up here to compete, Voytek should give a good account of himself.

3 - GLOCK: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Caught the eye when coming home strongly to finish fourth in the 1000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m). Glock may find five furlongs a tad short but against moderate rivals can use her recent form to be close when the finishing post arrives.

4 - TWILIGHT LADY: (3 b f by Twilight Time – Lady Alison) – Was a non-factor in her last effort at this level. Twilight Lady is going to be left behind.

5 - AJITA: (3 ch f by Traditional – Lady Disdain) – Impressive winner on last, when she made one move going 5 ½ furlongs, winning by over three lengths in a time of 1:07.0. Ajita can replicate that victory as the distance is ripe, but to do so, she has to show even more improvement.

6 - CAPITAL EFFORT (USA): (3 b c by Rattlesnake Bridge – Dothetwist) – An American-bred who makes his debut. Noticeably Capital Effort will be ridden by leading rider Dane Nelson which is a sign of stable confidence. Capital Effort has not been scorching in the mornings; therefore, a wait-and-see approach is being taken. Watch the betting closely on this one.

7 - WEEKEND JAZZ: (3 ch c by Adore The Gold – Kipling Weekend) – Consistent sort who was second to Laban on last, going 5 ½ furlongs. Weekend Jazz has speed and if left unattended on the front line could make home - gate to wire.

8 - ALEXA'S LODGE: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – Ran a better race on last to finish third behind Laban and Weekend Jazz. Alexa's Lodge is in a tight spot here and is not expected to win.

9 - K D ROCKET: (3 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Destiny's Choice) – Tested the water's deepness in the 1000 Guineas (one mile) on July 25, finishing in 11th position. K D Rocket should now enjoy the reduction in distance and should find a place on the board among her true class rivals.

10 - NO WORK PERMIT (USA): (3 b f by Zivo – Redheads Rule) – No Work Permit has not done anything noteworthy from four starts on local soil, and that trend should continue.

11 - SILENT SEEKER: (3 b f by Silent Valor – She Sell Off) – Finished in fourth place in the same race won by Laban. Silent Seeker should continue to earn for her connections.

12 - WHOSHOTTHESHERI FF: (3 b f by Posse – Sky Lasie) – Was a disappointment on last when finishing fourth behind stablemate Loose Ball down the five-straight course in July. Whoshotthesheriff has been doing well on the exercise track in the mornings and if everything goes to plan, she can get off the mark.

13 - CHITU PRINCE: (3 b c by Chitu – Kickapoo Princess) – Has no chance even with the figure-8 on.