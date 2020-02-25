Lord Ashton finally comes true

Cartel turns around form after a change in racing equipment

Former Overnight Allowance campaigner Cartel ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Taiwana), after a string of disappointing efforts took a drop in class and proved too much for rivals in an Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

A change in racing equipment enhanced cartel's win, as trainer Steven Todd put on the tongue tie on his charge to go along with the figure 8 and Lasix.

With apprentice Kiaman McGregor in the saddle, Cartel got a good break and chased leader Stanislaus (Romario Saunders) going into the half-mile (800m) turn. Turning for home on the inside rails, Cartel found extra and powered home to score by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:01.0.

Stanislaus (Romario Spencer) held on for second place with Hologram Shadow (Dane Nelson) in the third slot.

Note: Stanislaus shot to the lead at the off and opened up at the half mile turn before giving way in deep stretch. Slowly but sure getting into his own and is one to follow.

Lord Ashton scores long-overdue win

Five-year-old chestnut gelding Lord Ashton ( Traditional – Holy Princess) scored a long-overdue win after defeating rivals by 1 ¾ lengths in a Restricted Allowance event down the five-straight course.

The Spencer Chung trainee didn't get a fast start and was held behind the pace by Oneil Mullings as Storm Born (Richard Henry), Chief of State (Anthony Thomas) and Outrageous Taj (Arthur Budhu) showed good speed in the early exchanges.

In the last two furlongs Mullings produced his mount, and Lord Ashton responded well and earned a comfortable win. Stable companion Chief of State finished well in second place with Storm Born finishing third. The final time recorded by Lord Ashton was 59.1.

Note: Chief of State showed good speed at the off and was still in a prominent position towards the end, but ran out of it. It was his first run over two months and is one to note on his next outing.

Sweet Destiny makes one move in quick dash

After failing to hit the board on last as the favourite, seven-year-old bay gelding Sweet Destiny ( Traditional – Erica's Destiny) made no mistake this time in an Optional Claiming ($250,000 -$200,000) spread.

Going over the quick dash of four furlongs (800m) straight, Sweet Destiny, trained by Patrick Taylor and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, made one get up to win by four lengths in a time of 47.2.

Patterson got Sweet Destiny out of the starting gates running, taking the early lead in the 11-horse field. Sweet Destiny stayed with the field for the first half of the race before pulling away in the end. Superbolt (Romario Spencer) came home in second place and D M Cutie (Youville Pinnock) was third.

Note: Sweet Destiny, broke well, held her lead comfortably to the wire, pulling away in the end. Can repeat.

Consistency pays off for Mirabilis

Mirabilis (Storm Craft - Passion), who has been holding her form well of late, was rewarded with an emphatic victory in an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event going one mile (1,600m).

Apprentice Reyan Lewis held the Donovan Russell-trained Mirabilis in second position as Flowers Thirty (Anthony Allen) surged to the lead. Luana (Anthony Thomas) was neatly held in third spot as the runners made their way past the six-furlong (1,200m).

The order of the top three remained the same down the backstretch before Mirabilis picked up the lead approaching the final bend of the race. Coming into the lane and looking strong on the front end, Mirabilis responded from the urgings from Lewis and coasted home by 2 ¾ lengths. Flowers Thirty held on for second place ahead of Luana in third place as the final time for the event recorded at 1:42.1.

Note: Diosa de Oro wasn't one of the best to leave the starting gates and raced among the backmarkers for the first half of the race. Came into view at the half mile and finished well for fourth place. One to note.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the second race, Steven Todd claimed JamalJames for himself from Errol Waugh for $350,000, while Rudolph Hardial claimed Hologram Shadow for owner Charlie's Angel from Tyrone Prince, also for $350,000.

Jason's Gold was claimed from Oneil Markland by Nicholas Smith for owner K & M Racing Stable, and Sweet Destiny was taken from Patrick Taylor by Johnny Wilmot for owner Michael Wray. Both horses were claimed for $250,000.

In the eighth race, Gresford Smith claimed Mirabilis for owner Clifton Francis from Donovan Russell; Nicholas Smith claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Delroy Senior from Maurice Crooks; Michael Francis claimed Luana for owner Michael Wint from Marlon Anderson and Steven Todd claimed Flowers Thirty for owner Black Piece from Roy Mathews. All claims were made at $450,000.