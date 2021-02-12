Magical Mood gets off the mark

Magical Mood called upon a magical moment in the final rush for the wire to come away victorious by a neck in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race for fillies going six furlongs (1,200 metres) on Sunday, February 7, at Caymanas Park.

Magical Mood, prepared for racing by the champion and leading conditioner Anthony Nunes for owner Balkrishen Sagan Maragh, was sent off as the 4/5 favourite with the leading apprentice rider, Oshane Nugent, astride.

Magical Mood won in an average time of 1:15.3 after leaving it for the final stride to the wire by a neck over Katalina. Heavenly Glitter (Robert Halledeen) finished third.

At one point of the neck-and-neck tussle, in the stretch run, the event could have gone to either of the two runners until Nugent got extra from Magical Mood to seal victory at the death. The winning fractions were 23.2 by 47.3.

Though winning the event, the manner in which it was achieved left trainer Nunes with mixed feelings.

“I am satisfied with the win not with the way she won. I expected her, to tell the truth, to be an easy winner. I held decent hopes about her future. But all in all, a win is a win. We'll just have to go back and examine the process to see if some are wrong or went wrong or, I simply overrated her which is possible too,” Nunes added.