Magical! One – Two – Three – Four

The historic achievement of trainer Anthony Nunes in winning his first Triple Crown should never overshadow the trainer's other personal accomplishment of saddling the first four horses by the post in the Jamaica St Leger on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Caymanas Park.

The staff of The Supreme Racing Guide has searched and are yet to find an instance in which the first four horses in a Classic race represented the same stables.

Nunes has endured many triumphs; remember Terremoto winning the Derby in Trinidad and Jamaica and also the Superstakes, and he has suffered a lot, as despite his many Classic and big-race victories, he is yet to be crowned as the champion trainer. In fact, he has finished second a discomforting 11 times.

That latter chink in his armour is on the cusp of being rectified as he leads his nearest rival in the trainers' race by close to $20 million.

“My achievement of winning my first Triple Crown will live with me forever. The achievement of seeing my horses finish one-two-three-four in the St Leger added to what was my best-ever day as a conditioner of thoroughbred horses. It was truly amazing, it was as if I was still in a dream,” Nunes said.

Supreme Soul brought Nunes the glory of being a Triple Crown winner and as the reality of his amazing conquest settled somewhat, Nunes shared with this publication the future of his charge.

“He ( Supreme Soul) surprisingly came out of the St Leger quite upbeat.

“He ate well and was dancing and prancing quite happily, as if he clearly understood what he had achieved.

“The quarter crack on his right hoof is still there and how this injury heals is going to determine the future racing programme for Supreme Soul.

“Based on the advice of the farriers, more than likely, we are going to seal the crack with stainless steel stitches, which I am told should be adequate for Supreme Soul to be able to train properly for his races,” Nunes informed.

So, where next for Supreme Soul?

“We have some options, and we are looking at racing in the Governor General Stakes in September, the Superstakes in October, the Diamond Mile in November and the Caribbean Classic in December.

“I spoke with Chevan Maharaj, the owner of Supreme Soul and he wants his horse to run in the Caribbean Classic.

“Depending on how well and quickly Supreme Soul heals from the quarter crack, we may bypass the Governor General Stakes and go straight into the Superstakes.

“If all goes well with his recuperation and depending on how he performs against the best horses around, then more than likely, we will make the trip to Gulfstream Park in Florida for the Caribbean Classic.

“I want to stress that all what I have just said are plans which are primarily based on Supreme Soul getting better and can deal with the crack on his hoof.

“I am not going to run him if he isn't well, he has to go through his preparation in the usual manner, that is, hassle free and then we will move along with our plans for him,” Nunes stated with utter conviction.