Mahogany makes a polished statement

Mahogany took advantage of his light impost and promptly dispatched a mixed field of imported and native-bred horses to close a triple on the day for trainer Ian Parsard.

Mahogany earned his third-consecutive victory in a Restricted Stakes call among imported three-year-olds and upwards. In addition, locally bred three and four-year-olds non-winners of four races were also eligible. The distance travelled on the Sunday race card of February 16 was seven-and-a-half furlongs or 1,500 metres.

Ridden by Dane Dawkins, and bred by Clovis Metcalfe, Mahogany ( Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite) gave a polished statement of intent as the three-year-old Classic races loom. Confirmation of this statement was further enhanced when the splits and final time were posted.

Mahogany was clocked in a time of 1:31.2 after searing splits of 23.2 x 45.4 x 1:10.0, while running efficiently.

“I am delighted with Mahogany. He trained comfortably within himself, and he is fit, having a couple of races under his belt.

“ Mahogany, therefore, came into the race to give of his best, and the jockey rode a fantastic race; for him to be cantering the first six furlongs in a time of 1:10 flat is extremely impressive.

“I thought he finished up well, giving a clear indication that a mile is right up his street, and it is a pleasure to have a horse like this to train,” the triple-winning trainer offered.

When the starter opened the gates, Sir Alton, one of three foreigners in a field of six, was pushed by his rider Omar Walker to the front. At this stage, Dawkins kept Mahogany cruising along before effortlessly dispatching of Sir Alton as if not trying.

In the final two furlongs, Mahogany demonstrated his potential class and talent by nonchalantly skittering away to his 11-length victory.