Mahogany at his tantalising best

After losing by three lengths to Wow Wow in the 2000 Guineas on July 26, over one mile (1,600m), Mahogany returned on Sunday (August 16) over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) and gave a stellar performance which left tongues wagging at the end of the race.

THE RACE

Mahogany, ridden by Omar Walker and trained by Ian Parsard, went to the lead from the six-furlong (1,200m) marker and never looked back as he powered home to win by 10 ½ lengths, easily trotting to the wire.

After splits of 23.3 x 45.4 x 1:10.0 x 1:36.4 were posted, the final time was recorded at an impressive 1:43.0 for the distance.

That time was just four-fifths of a second off the track record of 1:42.1 set by Smile 'N' Leave in 1997. When setting the record Smile 'N' Leave ridden by Wesley Henry carried 94 lb while on Sunday, Mahogany toted 117 lb.

Summer Sun (Anthony Thomas) came with a strong run in deep stretch to finish second as Sentient (Dane Nelson) finished third.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“A very good performance coming out of the Guineas three weeks ago. Mahogany continues to improve as 45.4 by 1:10.0 after kicking up the lane and opening a gap against some good horses, indicate that he is really a special horse in the making.

“After this win today (Sunday), we will be reprogramming him for the next two Classic races. I do believe we have some work to do with Omar (Walker). In a race like this though, we had an opportunity to iron out some of the other kinks that Mahogany has to deal with.

“Going 45.4 seconds for half of a mile is not what we want from him at this time. So, we will have to do some adjustments while working with Omar in the mornings to get where we need to be when the time comes for the big occasions.”

THE POSITIVES

Mahogany has now conclusively laid down the gauntlet to all his Classic opponents, especially his old nemesis, Wow Wow.

The racing public is in for a real treat when the St Leger comes around in September for the clash of hoofs involving Wow Wow and Mahogany. This is what racing needs—a hero or heroes to cradle the passion of the sport among believers and non-believers.

The belief is still there that Mahogany is going too fast - too early in his races. Splits of 23.3 for the quarter, 45.4 for the half-mile, 1:10.0 for six furlongs and 1:36.4 for a mile when travelling 8 ½ furlongs will cause issues in the longer races.

THE VERDICT

It was a breathtaking sight to see the acceleration by Mahogany at the top of the lane with his nimble hoofs and considerable strides that granted a clear view of an outstanding horse in the making. The hope is that Mahogany continues on his present path and develops into one of those lasting thoroughbreds who will generate considerable racing and national interest.