Mahogany might get another run before Guineas — trainer Parsard

After Mahogany produced another telling performance last Saturday (June 27), trainer Ian Parsard hinted at giving his three-year-old Classic aspirant one more assignment ahead of next month's (July 25) 2000 Guineas.

The talented Mahogany has been impressive in his last four runs, including his latest win in a Restricted Stakes contest over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m), but he is yet to run over the Guineas distance of a mile.

Parsard, who expressed delight with the chestnut gelding's current trajectory, said discussions are still to be had about that transition.

“Really for us what it signals is that Mahogany seems to be on track, which is a good thing. Mahogany got a nice 5 1/2 furlongs blowout today [Saturday, June 27], so now we will have to transition to the mile.

“We will discuss with the connections what the next move is, it could very well be straight to the Guineas and it could very well be something with another twist to it, so we will see,” Parsard shared.

“ Mahogany's victory before today [Saturday] over 7 ½ furlongs was very encouraging for us. Then he had some good horses to contend with early. He basically made the splits and kicked out of it at the top of the lane, and the race was over,” Parsard recollected.

“That was very encouraging, but again, a lot is going to change over the next month. We know a lot of good three-year-olds are coming on, and you do have the champion two-year-old ( Wow Wow) that is waiting in the wings, and we all have to try to topple him. It bodes well for the excitement to come,” he added.

Parsard said Saturday's performance by Mahogany was of added significance, following the confusion and uncertainty brought on by COVID-19 which resulted in a three-month break.

Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite), once again showed his class in the sprint, winning by 4 ¼ lengths with Wayne DaCosta's filly England's Rose among those left in his wake.

Mahogany broke well and was patiently held on the inside rails by jockey Dane Dawkins, who watched carefully as She's A Hit (Javaniel Patterson) assumed pole position ahead of England's Rose (Omar Walker).

Mahogany then drew alongside England's Rose and both looked as if they would go by She's A Hit approaching the final turn for home.

However, England's Rose had no answers to Mahogany's kick in deep stretch. England's Rose faded into third place, as the other Parsard trainee Father Patrick (Youville Pinnock), completed a one-two for the stables.

It was Mahogany's fourth-consecutive win from six starts. The final time was recorded at 1:06.0.

“This performance was crucial because he is coming off the virus that affected him badly earlier in the year, and we weren't quite sure how it was going to affect the horses.

“Then we had that [three months] layoff, and that made things confusing and complicated in terms of training,” said Parsard.

“But we just tried as best as possible to keep him going, and after such a long break, I think he was very professional today [Saturday]. He won a lot easier than I expected, and so all things being well, I am delighted,” he noted.

Dawkins, who has been aboard in all four winning efforts by Mahogany, is optimistic about retaining the ride for the big Guineas assignment.

“He is the horse to beat, he is very good, and still a little green. So you can expect a lot from him, and I hope I will be aboard him for the Guineas, I am not sure as yet, but I hope so,” he said.