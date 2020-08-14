Mahogany looks to rebound as he preps for St Leger

Despite the presence of The Drumbeat Trophy on Sunday's nine-race programme, all eyes are expected to be placed on the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward where 2000 Guineas runner-up Mahogany faces older horses in what should be an explosive event at Caymanas Park.

Nine horses are down to take part in the eight-and-a-half-furlong (1,700m) event for a purse of $1 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1. CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) — Has been doing well lately and was only beaten by a neck by Supreme Soul on last going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). The trip is ideal and he should run a force to be reckoned with throughout.

2. SUMMER SUN (USA): (4 ch c by Afleet Alex – A Love Theme). The only foreigner in the line-up, Summer Sun came home strongly on last going nine furlongs and 25 yards, only to finish in third place by one-length to Supreme Soul and Crimson. He would relish a fast pace in this event, and if that materialises then he could close fast and earn a place in the frame.

3. PRINCESS ANNIE: (4 b f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Winner of two races from 11 starts to date and her chances of winning are very slim.

4. MAHOGANY: (3 ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) — Was expected to run a much better ran than his second-place finish by three lengths to Wow Wow in the recent 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m). Mahogany led from the start in tear-away fashion behind splits of 23.1, 45.0 and 1:09.2 before tiring badly in the straight before being passed by the winner, who won in a time of 1:37.3 minutes. Mahogany finished the race in 1:38.1 minutes, under the guidance of Dane Dawkins. Prior to that, Mahogany had won four-consecutive races in scintillating fashion over various distances. Former six-time champion jockey Omar Walker will now assume duties in the saddle at the expense of Dawkins, and with a more patient ride this time around, he will prove mighty hard to beat,

5. COCO CHANNEL: (4 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) - Seems to be here as a filler for stablemates Superluminal and Mahogany.

6. JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – A speedster who is going to blaze the trail from the off and is expected to give way when the more established runners get going.

7. ROHAN KABIR: (4 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) — Cannot handle these eight rivals.

8. SENTIENT: (4 ch c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – The one likely to give Mahogany most to do here. Sentient ran a brave race on last to finish second by a head to the American-bred Race Car over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on August 6. Going a furlong longer, Sentient is still very much at home and with his pace can get home if the favourite should put a foot wrong. That fact that Dane Nelson has been called upon to do riding duties means the confidence level in the barn is very high.

- Ruddy Allen