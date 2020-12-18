Man City look to rebound against Southampton in English Premier League

The English Premier League will serve up some mouth-watering clashes this weekend as the early season high-flyers, Everton hope to add to struggling giants Arsenal woes. Then later tomorrow, Southampton and Manchester City square off in a mega showdown that will have huge bearing on the title race.

Event # 1 – EPL – Everton vs Arsenal

Everton returned to winning ways last weekend when they beat Frank Lampard's Chelsea 1-0 at home and they now aim to add more misery to the struggling Gunners (Arsenal) when they welcome them to Merseyside.

Prior to beating Chelsea 1-0, Everton had not kept a clean sheet as the Toffees had seen their defence breached in five of their previous six matches, shipping nine goals along the way. But with the misfiring Gunners arriving on Mersey, Everton will be confident of another clean sheet and win to get their season back on track.

On the other hand, things have got from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side as they were embarrassed and beaten at home by a struggling Burnley. Burnley were winning their first game away from home. With the loss to Burnley, Arsenal have now gone five games without a win in the league, a run that includes four defeats and one drawn game. Another defeat tomorrow could force the Gunners hierarchy into another coaching change. Arteta knows his job is hanging in the balance and will hope Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang finds his shooting boots as he has not scored in the league from open play since the opening day of the season.

KEY STATS

Everton – are unbeaten in 11 of their last 14 home league matches. They have won two and lost two against Arsenal in the last four games played between them at Goodison Park.

Arsenal – have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in their seven of their last eight matches.

Both sides – in their last 10 head-to-head meetings between both sides, Arsenal have eight wins and Everton two.

The betting tip. Everton win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Southampton vs Manchester City

Manchester City need to quickly respond tomorrow when they take on the red-hot Southampton following back-to-back draws in the league. City had played to a draw with United in the Manchester derby last week before being held 1-1 by West Brom on Tuesday.

It would be somewhat of an understatement to say that Southampton have been impressive from home of late, collecting 17 points from a possible 20. The Saints, Southampton sits comfortably fourth in the league having only lost twice from their opening 12 games, a run that includes seven wins and two draws, the two defeats coming in their opening two games of the season. Southampton will head into the game high on confidence after beating Manchester City 1-0 on the return of football from the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are sixth in the table following their 1-1 draw with Brom in midweek. But, based on current form, it appears that City might struggle to win the title this season even though they are still within touching distance of the leaders. It is now looking like City are simply not the force of previous seasons, with dropped points against West Brom coming after a tepid goalless draw at Old Trafford. Based on those displays, its clear that the 2018 and 2019 champions are lacking their usual mojo.

KEY STATS

Southampton – have won three of their last five matches in the league

Man City – have drawn threee of their last five games in the league.

Both sides – Southampton have lost three of their four head-to-head meetings against Man City since Pep Guardiola took over as coach.

The betting tip. City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Arsenal

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $2.44 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,440

ARSENAL TO WIN $2.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,900

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (Everton) winning

the game 3-0 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal) winning

the game 1-2 at full time $9.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,800

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Southampton vs Manchester City

Saturday December 19, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN $6.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,400

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.47 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,470

MATCH TO DRAW $4.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,800

Odds on the Home Team (Saints) winning

the game 2-0 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

Odds on the Away Team (City) winning

the game 1-3 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,200