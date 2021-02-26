Manchester City on the verge of becoming champions

The English Premier League will serve up two sumptuous encounters this weekend as first-placed Manchester City host fourth-placed West Ham tomorrow, then on Sunday two heavy artilleries will slug it out as the red-hot Chelsea look to burn the Red Devils (Man United) in a mega showdown.

Event # 1 – EPL – Manchester City vs West Ham

Manchester City will be looking to consolidate top position in the standing, and in the process set a new record for consecutive wins in the Premier League (17) when they host the high-flying West Ham at the Etihad.

The numbers tell a clear story of just how dominant City have been since the turn of the year. It's now 25 matches unbeaten, with their last defeat coming in late November (0-2) away at Tottenham. Since then, City have won 22 and drawn 3, scoring 59 and conceding just seven goals. But perhaps the clearest indicator of City's dominance is that during their run, City have only been behind once, and that was to Football League Two side, Cheltenham, in the FA Cup. At the weekend, City made it 18 straight wins in all competitions and equalled their club record of 11 consecutive away victories when beating Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium. With that said, at home, Man City is a different beast, where they have won 31 of their last 34 home matches and have beaten West Ham on their last seven visits, scoring 23 goals and conceding just 3.

On the other side, West Ham are flying high at the moment, having lost just once since last December. They will be aiming to put a dent in City's seemingly unstoppable title charge, but this is easier said than done.

“The Hammers” (West Ham) head into this game in fourth spot, having spanked Tottenham Hotspurs 2-1 at the weekend. If any club can stop this well-oiled City machinery, it could actually be West Ham, as when both sides met earlier this season it ended 1-1. This will definitely give West Ham hope of leaving the Etihad with at least a point.

KEY STATS

• Man City – are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W8 D2) since a 1-2 home loss in September 2015.

• West Ham – are looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings with Man City in a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2015-16 (W1 D1). However, the Hammers have lost 10 of their last 11 league visits to the Etihad (W1).

• Both sides – Only Man City (33) have won more Premier League points, so far, in 2021 than West Ham (22). The Hammers have won seven of their nine league games in this calendar year – they did not reach their seventh win until their 23rd match in 2020.

The betting tip: Manchester City win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Chelsea vs Manchester United

In-form Chelsea will host the sizzling Manchester United in a super Sunday showdown at Stamford in a game that should make the top four placings much clearer.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in their eight matches since Thomas Tuchel's reign started following their impressive Champions League victory over the previously unbeaten Atletico Madrid in Bucharest in midweek. They were more dominant than the 1-0 scoreline suggested, but in the end, Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick settled the game. “The Blues” (Chelsea) are full of confidence right now, they have become more organised under Thomas Tuchel and look difficult to beat once again. However, it's hard to get carried away with their league form as the workmanlike wins over Burnley, Tottenham, Sheffield United and Newcastle have been followed by draws with struggling Wolves and Southampton. More evidence is therefore needed before we can confidently say they are once again a force to be reckoned with.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have yet to taste defeat from 12 Premier League road trips this season, so, while Sunday's game will be an intriguing affair, it's set up nicely to be a treat for fans. United will play Real Sociedad in a Europa League game in midweek, but that tie is effectively settled after their 4-0 win in the first leg, allowing key players to be rested for Sunday's blockbuster encounter.

In the Premier League, United have had mixed results recently, but a big 3-1 home win over Newcastle at the weekend kept them second in the table, six points clear of their fifth-placed opponents Chelsea. It was 0-0 when both sides met at Old Trafford back in October, but Manchester United have had the better of this fixture in recent times, especially when it comes to away games. United have won on each of their last three trips to Stamford Bridge including a 2-0 win last season.

KEYS STATS

• Chelsea – were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge by Manchester United last season in the Premier League – they have not lost consecutive home games against the Red Devils since October 1995.

• Manchester United – in all competitions, Manchester United have won their last three away games against Chelsea, winning in the FA Cup in February 2019, League Cup in October 2019, and Premier League in February 2020. They have never won four in a row against Chelsea.

• Both sides – the away team has won all four of the previous managerial matches between Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Man Utd's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, all between Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Solskjaer could become only the second manager to win three away games against Tuchel in all competitions, after Jürgen Klopp (4).

The betting tip: Chelsea win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs West Ham

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,250

WEST HAM TO WIN $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,200

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 4-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (West Ham)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Manchester United

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.22 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,220

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

MATCH TO DRAW $3.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,300

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000.