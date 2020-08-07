Manchester City seek redemption against Real Madrid in Champions League

Champions League football takes centre stage as teams battle for quarter-finals this weekend.

Today, Friday, August 7, Manchester City host Real Madrid in a mouth-watering matchup, while Italian Serie A winners, Juventus, will look to overturn a 0-1 deficit when they host French team Lyon who surprised them in the first leg.

Event # 1 – CHL – Man City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City are in pole position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in Spain back in February.

Manchester City's season hinges on going deep into the Champions League or even winning it after they finished a distant second behind Liverpool in the Premier League and was dispatched by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Last season, City's Champions League foray ended at this stage, but this time it looks like they will progress further.

Clearly, if they score just once on this second leg, then the size of the task facing Real Madrid will be huge as they would be facing a two-goal deficit due to City's two away goals and would need to score three goals to stand any chance.

It is increasingly unlikely that Madrid can keep a clean sheet against a City side that has scored 57 goals from 19 games at the Etihad this season, while Madrid have conceded five goals in two games against PSG, conceded in both games against minnows Club Brugge in the group stages.

In short, it will take really good luck for Real Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals.

Encouragingly for Real Madrid, they will be buoyed by their impressive form since the restart of football, initially securing 10-straight wins en route to a 34th La Liga title. They were however knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals last season and it is looking unlikely that they will progress further this season. The most noticeable trend about Real in recent weeks is that they won most of their games by 1-0 margins. However, if that trend continues it would not be enough, considering they conceded two away goals to City in the first leg.

KEY STATS

Manchester City – have not lost a single game in Europe this season, while scoring 18 goals in seven Champions League games.

Real Madrid – did not lose a single game on their way to the La Liga title after the novel coronavirus extended break.

Both sides – before the first leg, City and Madrid had met only four times previously; Madrid won two of those, with the other two ending in draws.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

Event # 2 – CHL – Juventus vs Lyon

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have work to do in Turin when they try to overturn a 0-1 deficit in their Champions League tie with Lyon.

The first leg, played in February, went to Lyon in a shock 1-0 win in France. A result that sent shock waves through Europe as the more fancied Italians were expected to run out comfortable winners. Despite holding a commanding lead over the chasing pack going into the run in, Juventus won the Serie A by a single point over Inter Milan.

They will need to discover some semblance of form against Lyon if they are to keep their hopes of winning their first European trophy in 24 years.

Without star player Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up, Juventus lost their final game of the season 1-3 to Roma at home. That was their fourth defeat in their last eight games, with the champions winning only two of those eight games.

Lyon will be aiming to complete the job in Italy. When their season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Lyon was in seventh place and out of the European places for next season.

They played their first competitive match since March and suffered a tough loss on penalties to PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final last Friday.

That said, Lyon have been far from impressive on the road this season, tasting defeats away to Benfica and Zenith in the group stages.

They also experienced similar sickness in Ligue 1, losing to Montpellier, St Etienne, Marseille, Nice, PSG, and Lille during the curtailed season.

In six of those defeats, they were trailing at half-time. Those are not results that should scare Juventus,

KEY STATS

Juventus – won all their three home games in the Champions' League group stages this season, but have failed to win in six of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Lyon – lost two of their last three away group stages games in the Champions League this season.

Both Teams – Lyon have lost four of their last five away competitive games heading into this tie and have failed to win their last two away European games meetings with Juventus.

The betting tip: Juventus win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Friday, August 7, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.73 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,730

REAL MADRID TO WIN $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300

MATCH TO DRAW $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300

Odds on the Home Team (City) winning the game 2-0 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200

Odds on the Away Team (Madrid) winning the game 1-3 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Lyon

Friday, August 7, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $1.46 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,460

LYON TO WIN $7.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus) winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Lyon) winning the game 1-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,600