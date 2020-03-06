Manchester derby— the big weekend clash in England

THE Manchester derby takes centre stage this Sunday in England, with Manchester United and Manchester City facing each other in a high blood pressure match as both teams seek bragging rights.

In Spain, a wounded Barcelona will try to shoot down the supremely confident Real Sociedad in the must-see game in La Liga this weekend.

Event # 1— Spanish La Liga —Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from their 0-2 loss to Real Madrid when they take on Real Sociedad at home tomorrow (Saturday, March 7), looking to regain the top spot. As a result of their loss to Madrid, they now trail their fierce rivals by two points, and a victory will take them back to the summit.

However, Real Madrid could jump back to the top of the standing with a win against Real Betis.

After managing just six wins in their last 11 games in the league, Barcelona now find themselves second in the league and will be desperate to bounce back after their latest setback.

While they continue to struggle on the road, they dominate teams at home, as seen in their last home game when they hammered Eibar 5-0 with Messi scoring four goals in that rout. That performance will surely give fans a reason to be optimistic ahead of the in-form Sociedad side visit.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are the in-form team in La Liga currently, as they have won five in a row in all competitions and eight from their last nine games. Sociedad head to the Camp Nou on the back of a third-consecutive league win, a 1-0 victory over Valladolid.

That win had them jumping to sixth in the table, three points off the third spot with a game in hand.

While Sociedad's away form have been far from spectacular, they did what Barcelona couldn't do and won 4-3 at Real Madrid last month. That win was as surprising as it was emphatic and should warn Barcelona fans that it is foolish to discard the visitor's chances of getting a winning result.

Key Stats

Barcelona — have failed to win three of their last six games in all competitions, but average 3.8 goals per game at home in the league. They boast the best home record in La Liga, winning 12 of their 13 matches so far.

Real Sociedad — have scored the opening goal in 76 per cent of their game in all competitions.

Both sides — When both sides met earlier this season, they played out a 2-2 draw at Sociedad, while last season Barcelona won both games by 2-1 margins.

The betting tip. Both teams to score.

Event # 2 —English Premier League —Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester rivals United and City will face each other for the fourth time this season with City making the short cross-town trip to Old Trafford in the glamour clash in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United have beaten City twice already this season, and both times as the underdogs. They will go into this match as underdogs again but will be confident of getting a first win against their rivals in front of their home fans in quite a while.

Ole Gunnar Soskjaer's side, Manchester United, will be aiming to keep their Champions League hope alive, with five sides vying for the fourth and final spot. And with United putting together a fine late charge having gone unbeaten in their last four league games, a lively contest at the “Theatre of Dreams” is expected.

On the other hand, Manchester City picked up their first silverware of the season by lifting the Carabao Cup on Sunday, beating Aston Villa with a less than convincing 2-1 score.

City were not at their best, but as with all great teams, they found a way to win. City have lost six league games so far this season, which is the same number of the last two seasons combined. They aren't at the same level they have been for the last couple of seasons, and this will have the high-flying Manchester United confident of sealing a third win from four games.

Key Stats

Manchester United — have won seven of their last 14 home games in the league so far this season and have conceded just two goals in their last eight games in all competitions.

Manchester City — have won only nine of their 14 away games in the league so far this season but have won 15 of their last 20 games with just two losses in that run.

Both Teams — A draw hasn't featured in this rivalry since 2017 with City winning four and United three games.

The betting tip: Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS — Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction O dds Calculation

BARCELONA TO WIN $1.36 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,360

REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN $7.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,800

MATCH TO DRAW $5.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,400

Odds on the Home Team $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

(Barca) winning the game

4-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

(Sociedad) winning the

game 2-3 at full time

Odds on the game $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

drawing 2-2 at full time



JUSTBET ODDS — Manchester United vs Manchester City

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN UNITED TO WIN $5.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,400

MAN CITY TO WIN $1.59 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,590

MATCH TO DRAW $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300

Odds on the Home Team $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

(United) winning the game

2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

(City) winning the game

1-3 at full time

Odds on the game $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000