Manchester United seek to rebound against Arsenal

Manchester United despite being humbled by cellar team Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to shoot down high-flying Gunners (Arsenal) when both sides meet in a mouth-watering encounter tomorrow (Saturday) at Old Trafford. Before that, however, bang in-form Bayern Munich will look to continue their excellent form when they host Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga (BL).

Event # 1 – GER – Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich will seek to build on a 4-0 beating of Schalke when they host Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have been in excellent form recently having stuttered briefly at the start of the season. A win over Hoffenheim will see them extend their lead atop the table to 10 points over second-placed RB Leipzig. Alarm bells were sent ringing after Bayern lost to lower division side Holstein Kiel in the German Cup and München Gladbach in the league. However, the reigning champions rebounded with six-straight wins, winning four on home soil and two on their travels. Of concern for Bayern is the fact that they have failed to keep a clean sheet at home in their last four games. In September, Hoffenheim dispatched Bayern 4-1 at home, a result that should give them confidence heading into this match.

Hoffenheim have won their last two matches, and head into this game having not conceded a goal in their last three matches but have failed to score in two of their last five games, this will be a worry for them facing the mighty Bayern Munich who, no doubt, will be aiming to avenge the 1-4 beating they received in their last head-to-head encounter. Hoffenheim have serious defensive issues+ that they need to address heading into this game against a very attacking-minded Munich team. They have conceded 30 goals so far this season and are amongst the lowest-scoring sides in the top 10 of the league.

KEY STATS

• Bayern Munich – have scored 53 goals after 18 Bundesliga games, which is their best-ever tally at this stage. They have also equalled the BL record after 18 matches, previously set by Dortmund in 1963/64 and Werder Bremen in 1985/86.

• Hoffenheim – beat FC Bayern 4-1 on match day 2 to end the Bavarians' 32-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The last sides to do the double over Bayern in the Bundesliga was Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach back in 2010/11.

• Both sides – Since the start of 2016/17, Hoffenheim have avoided defeat in five of their nine Bundesliga games against Bayern (W4, D1), picking up 13 points – more than any other side against FCB in this time frame.

The betting tip. Bayern Munich win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Arsenal vs Manchester United

The big clash in the English Premier League this weekend will see Arsenal hosting Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

The Gunners have had a roller coaster season which started with a few highs, then a dip in the middle and is now starting to look positive again. The Gunners dispatched top-four hopeful Southampton 1-3 away in midweek and will be aiming to carry that excellent form into the game against United.

When both sides met back in November 2020, Arsenal beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford and will be aiming to do the double on the Red Devils with a win. They will be confident of achieving victory as they head into this match in good form, winning four of their last five matches and are unbeaten in their last four home games. Things were looking a little bleak for Arsenal until they met Chelsea; they brushed aside the blues and have not lost a game since the, to be just seven points off the top-four places.

Manchester United, head into this game with a slight lapse in confidence. They disdainfully dispatched eternal rivals Liverpool 3-2 in FA Cup action at the weekend but were humbled by 1-2 by Sheffield in mid-week losing their top spot in the league to bitter rivals Man City who hammered West Brom five nil (0-5) on Tuesday to go atop the standing by just one point.

KEY STATS

• Arsenal – have not been beaten in the league by Man United in their previous 5 head-to-head meetings, the Gunners have already beaten Man United this season 1-0 and won this fixture 2-0 at home last season.

• Manchester United – have not beaten Arsenal in their last two away trips to the Emirates in the League.

• Both sides – Arsenal have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings against Man United, while 2 of the last 5 meetings have ended in draws. The Gunners took four points off Man United last season.

The betting tip. Manchester United to win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,250

HOFFENHEIM TO WIN $9.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,200

MATCH TO DRAW $7.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,000

Odds on the Home Team (Bayern)

winning the game 4-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Hoffenheim)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Manchester United

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $2.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,850

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $2.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,450

MATCH TO DRAW $3.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,450

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000.