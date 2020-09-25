Marquesas returns in stiff Overnight Allowance

A non-restricted Overnight Allowance event highlights the nine-race card on Sunday at Caymanas Park. Twelve runners are down to contest the one-mile (1,600m) event.

Below is the analysis of each runner in the order of their draw.

1 - UNCLE VINNIE: (6 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Still trying to find his way at this level and that education process continues on Sunday.

2 - BIG BANG: (4 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Finished fourth on September 6 when coming to this level for the first time. Big Bang should find these tougher rivals and as such this event is another learning exercise.

3 - MASTER OF HALL: (5 b g by Emperor Hall - Noassemblurequired) – Scratched from his last race when expected to figure in a nine-furlong and 25-yard event. Two races before, Master of Hall went down fighting, finishing third by a neck to Race Car and Sentient travelling 7 ½ furlongs. Based on that run, Master of Hall should be able to score his first win for the season.

4 - CRIMSON: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) — Crimson is going to enjoy this distance and with his running style of being close to the leaders before storming in the stretch, his final rattle should take him close.

5 - PRINCESS ANNIE: (4 b f by Northern Giant - Millenium Princess) — Has not been at her best of late and that trend is bound to play out on Sunday.

6 - SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) — Simply does not know how to run a bad race. Superluminal is going to make his presence felt throughout this contest, especially with the trip a lot more to his liking.

7 - ATLANTIC BLUE: (5 ch h by Strikeitwhileitshot – Luvable) – Returns for a break and although he might need a run or two to be fully effective, Atlantic Blue can never be totally ruled out.

8 - JAMAI RAJA: (7 ch g by Market Rally - Angela's Favorite) – Jamai Raja has been racing regularly of late and is always on the front end of his races. Expect Jamai Raja to lead once again and then back out in the stretch drive. Note the visor is off.

9 - UNCLE FRANK: (5 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Gave a poor effort on September 6 when finishing seventh behind Sentient. That bad performance broke Uncle Frank's series of consistent finishes and now with Dane Nelson in the saddle Uncle Frank's stocks have risen again.

10 - MARQUESAS: (5 b c by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – This Classic race winner returns from a nine-month break. After winning the 2018 Jamaica St Leger, Marquesas has failed to find the winners' enclosure since. Has been working fairly well, but he is going to need a run or two under his girth before he can be competitive at this level. Note the visor is off.

11 - SUMMER SUN (USA): (4 ch c by Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) — The only foreigner in the line-up. Summer Sun went down to Sentient on last when going over nine furlongs and 25 yards. He will relish going a mile, and if he is early enough can earn a long overdue win on Sunday.

12 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Rojorn di Pilot is going to be left behind.