MEET GREGORY FORSYTH: From owner to trainer

Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?

Gregory Forsyth (GF): My brother was an owner and gradually I became more familiar with the game and I also became an owner. As an owner, I was around a number of trainers that included Donovan Bruce, Tony Kirlew and Anthony Pearson. With the close association of these gentlemen and, myself being a horse owner, I took one step further and decided to become a trainer of horses. I forthwith entered the camp of trainer Donovan Bruce who became my apprentice master.

SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?

GF: That was in 2007.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

GF: My first winner was Simply Awesome, who won on December 22, 2007. The feeling was really good when I won my first race; it was amazing and I will always remember that day.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned so far?

GF: I would say that Capturemyship is the best horse that I have trained so far in my career.

SRG: What were the longest odds that you have won?

GF: My longest odds winner was with Turbo Machine. He won at odds of 42-1 and was ridden by Phillip Parchment.

SRG: Which was the biggest race you have ever won?

GF: The biggest race I won was the Run Papa Run Trophy, an Optional Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) for three-year-olds that included native-bred four-year-olds non-winners of two and imported four-year-olds and upwards maiden.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?

GF: She's A Maneater. This is undoubtedly so, being a filly. Before she came along, I held the Philip Feanny-trained Eros in the highest esteem for consistency and productivity, but this filly is something out of fiction fantasy and will be hard to surpass for some time to come.

— Compiled by Hurbun Williams