Meet jockey/trainer Tensang Chung
Racing fans over the years have come to know Tensang Chung as both a jockey and a trainer. Quietly and without fuss, Chung plies his trade as a conditioner. Today, Chung speaks about his time in racing and his expectations for 2021.
Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?
Tensang Chung (TC): After leaving school, I wasn't doing anything and my friend Paul Fong was assistant trainer with Noel Ennevor at the time. After one year without finding a job he asked me to come over to the stables and from there I developed a love affair with horse racing.
SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?
TC: I started riding in 1979, and then I switched over as a trainer. I can't quite remember when it was that I graduated as a trainer, it was a long time ago.
SRG: Which horse was your first winner as a jockey and then as a trainer?
TC: My first winner as a jockey was Village Rocket; in fact, my first three rides aboard him were all winning rides. My first winner as a trainer was Lady Marla.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?
TC: Wow! Timely Gift was a very good horse and there was also a horse named Native Warrior. Those were two very good horses I have been blessed enough to train in my career.
SRG: What were the longest odds that you have won?
TC: I can't remember off the bat.
SRG: Which was the biggest race you have ever won?
TC: I won the Governor's Cup with Native Warrior.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?
TC: I would say Legal Light, Eros. Those were two very good horses, tremendous competitors who gave their all whenever they graced the track.
SRG: How would you sum up last year's performances by your horses?
TC: If I am to be honest, I would say last year was a poor one. Things just didn't turn out the way I expected them to.
SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021 racing year?
TC: I am expecting much better performances from my horses this year as I have much better stock. As you may be aware, I actually won with Gorgeous Gift the other day and that was a joyous moment for us until we were disqualified because the jockey came in one kilogramme light. So that was disappointing because as the connections we all suffered the consequences.
— SHERDON COWAN
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy