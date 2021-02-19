Meet jockey/trainer Tensang Chung

Racing fans over the years have come to know Tensang Chung as both a jockey and a trainer. Quietly and without fuss, Chung plies his trade as a conditioner. Today, Chung speaks about his time in racing and his expectations for 2021.

Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?

Tensang Chung (TC): After leaving school, I wasn't doing anything and my friend Paul Fong was assistant trainer with Noel Ennevor at the time. After one year without finding a job he asked me to come over to the stables and from there I developed a love affair with horse racing.

SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?

TC: I started riding in 1979, and then I switched over as a trainer. I can't quite remember when it was that I graduated as a trainer, it was a long time ago.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner as a jockey and then as a trainer?

TC: My first winner as a jockey was Village Rocket; in fact, my first three rides aboard him were all winning rides. My first winner as a trainer was Lady Marla.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?

TC: Wow! Timely Gift was a very good horse and there was also a horse named Native Warrior. Those were two very good horses I have been blessed enough to train in my career.

SRG: What were the longest odds that you have won?

TC: I can't remember off the bat.

SRG: Which was the biggest race you have ever won?

TC: I won the Governor's Cup with Native Warrior.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?

TC: I would say Legal Light, Eros. Those were two very good horses, tremendous competitors who gave their all whenever they graced the track.

SRG: How would you sum up last year's performances by your horses?

TC: If I am to be honest, I would say last year was a poor one. Things just didn't turn out the way I expected them to.

SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021 racing year?

TC: I am expecting much better performances from my horses this year as I have much better stock. As you may be aware, I actually won with Gorgeous Gift the other day and that was a joyous moment for us until we were disqualified because the jockey came in one kilogramme light. So that was disappointing because as the connections we all suffered the consequences.

— SHERDON COWAN