Meet Joseph Harris — a man who has been grooming horses since 1968

SRG (Supreme Racing Guide): When did you start your career as groom?

JH (Joseph Harris): My career as a groom started a long time ago in 1968 where I got my licence. However, I was involved in the game from I was a little boy growing up. I used to get a lot of beating from my father and so one day I ran away from home and came to Caymanas Park and I am here from since that time. I have worked with many trainers and have won many races as well. I have won over 200 races as a groom with some good horses and some big races. For the past year and odd, I have been working with trainer Gary Subratie and at the moment, I have two horses Papito and a two-year-old.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

JH: Blue Tango was my first winner. I was working at the time with trainer Arthur McKenzie and the jockey was A Holm and the distance was five furlongs straight. The horse was working good coming into the race and so I was confident that he would win. I was very happy that day, like I was in heaven. Speaking of first time winner, I gave the great George HoSang his first winner with a horse by the name of Short Circuit.

SRG: Which horse was your longest odds winner?

JH: I won with a horse at odds of 50-1. I was very happy that day because when you upset the other horses especially the favourite, it is always a good feeling. Every time one of the horses that I groom runs, I want that horse to win no matter the odds.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have groomed?

JR: The best horse that I have groomed was Scissors. I won a lot of races with that horse that went straight up to 'B' Class. Nice horse and a lot of memories for me to remember.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen race at Caymanas Park?

JR: Without a doubt Rameses. He is the best horse that I have seen race at Caymanas Park. He did pretty well for himself but there is something about that horse that I always loved. He won some big races and was always a crowd horse — people love him.

SRG: Who influenced your career the most?

JR: I have been in racing for a very long time and have been around many people. My apprentice masters “Tiggy Weed” and “Porkman” have done a lot for me. I have to give thanks to the trainers that I have worked with over the years. I am now at Gary Subratie stables and I must say thank you to him also for the help.